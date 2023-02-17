Hoping to finish its three-game home stand undefeated, the No. 6 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team hosts No. 19 North Carolina Sunday.

Both the Tar Heels (2-0) and Buckeyes (2-0) have gotten off on the right foot this season, but one team’s early undefeated run will come to an end. Last season, Ohio State handed UNC its first loss in a dominant 20-8 performance in Chapel Hill, and the Buckeyes look to repeat history.

“We went down there unranked, that was really the catalyst for the season that we had,” head coach Nick Myers said. “I think we’re looking at it really as an underdog mentality.”

The Tar Heels are led by head coach Joe Breschi, who was the Buckeyes head coach for 11 seasons from 1998-2008, and posted a 92-63 overall record.

With Ohio State, Breschi led the Buckeyes to a conference championship in 2004, three NCAA Tournament appearances and their first win in the NCAA Tournament by beating then-No. 8 Cornell 15-7 in the first round in 2008.

After his departure, Myers took over the position after working under Breschi for five years. Myers said Breschi has been “an incredible person in my life.”

“I grew as a man, I grew as a student of the game, I learned a lot,” Nick Myers said. “How to build a team, how to manage a team, how to recruit, but also how to have a really healthy family.”

In the two times the coaches have met since, the student has equaled the teacher, as both Myers and Breschi sit at two wins apiece. The Feb. 19, 2022, matchup was their first meeting since 2011 and both belong to Ohio State and Myers.

North Carolina won its season-opener against Mercer with ease, but Tuesday’s Tar Heel win over Johns Hopkins started off slow.

Though they had 44 shots taken and 35 ground balls, the Tar Heels struggled with 18 turnovers and trailed the entire game until the fourth quarter. The final 15 minutes for the Tar Heels resulted in a 5-0 run, winning them the game 11-7.

“It’s definitely our biggest test of the year so far,” Myers said. “We expect the very best. I think right now it’s finding that right balance between preparing for your opponent but ultimately making sure that we continue to get better as a team.”

Over the last two games, the Buckeyes have come out quick, shooting early and often. Thirteen different Buckeyes found the back of the net already this season.

Despite this, North Carolina’s defense, tied for No. 1 in the NCAA, is the most versatile and dangerous defense the Buckeyes have faced yet. Fifth-year attacker and captain Jack Myers said despite the caliber of the opponent, it starts in the Buckeyes’ own locker room.

“It’s hard to look at what your opponent’s doing and what they may be coming in with versus just working on ourselves and trying to get better each week,” Jack Myers said. “I think if we do that and stick to the game plan that the coaches have, we’ll come out successful.”

The Tar Heels have only allowed 10 goals in two games and outshot each of their opponents by 12. In addition, they have caused 19 total turnovers.

North Carolina graduate defensive midfielder and captain Connor Maher is someone the Buckeyes must keep their eyes on. Maher received four honors entering the season, including preseason USA Lacrosse Magazine Second-Team, United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American and preseason Inside Lacrosse First-Team All-American honors and to the preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team.

“Our hope is that we’re playing against our defense,” Nick Myers said. “That we’re getting prepared to play against other defenses, so nothing feels like it’s new or fresh.”

Freshman midfielder Dillon Magee goes into Sunday as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after scoring his first points as a Buckeyes against Cleveland State. Magee recorded three points: two goals and one assist.

Also coming off an exciting performance against Cleveland State is sophomore attack Ed Shean, who had a career-high five goals against a shaky Vikings defense, showing he can be a young leader.

“It’s been really nice trying to find out, find ways to allow other guys for me to be that podium, so other guys can stand up,” Jack Myers said.

Ohio State’s game plan is to leave it all on the field and stick to what it’s been working to improve, including reducing turnovers and holding the momentum late in the game.

Sunday’s game will host the 2013 Buckeye men’s lacrosse team, the first high-five tunnel in the new venue and team’s playing at halftime.

Faceoff is set at noon and will be broadcast on BTN+.