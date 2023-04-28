Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was selected as the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

The selection caps a decorated Ohio State career.

High expectations last season awaited Smith Njigba who was widely considered to be the best receiver in college football and a candidate to win the Biletnikoff Award — an award presented annually to the top receiver regardless of position in college football.

The former five-star recruit would be limited to only three games last season after dealing with a lingering hamstring injury versus Notre Dame on Sept. 3, 2022, that kept him out much of the remainder of the year. Smith-Njigba played only one full season at Ohio State, after playing in seven games as a true freshman during the abbreviated 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Smith-Njigba had one of the most prolific seasons of any wide receiver in college football history in 2021, breaking the Big Ten single-season receiving yards record with over 1,600 while setting a Rose Bowl record with 347 receiving yards and 15 receptions with three touchdowns.