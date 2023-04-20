In collaboration with other Latino student organizations on campus, the Latin Student Association at Ohio State will host its 10th-annual LX Gala Friday at 6 p.m. at the 4H Center.

Hector Trevino, president of the Latin Student Association and a third-year in sport industry, said the gala is a celebration of the Latino organizations and students at Ohio State, and this is the first gala without any heavy COVID-19 restrictions since 2019. The board expects 300-400 attendees. Doors close at 6:45 p.m.

“It’s really a celebration of all the student organizations on campus and stuff like that, and that’s why we do it at the end of the year,” Trevino said. “It’s a celebration for all that we’ve done, all the organizations on campus, all the events we put on.”

Trevino said the gala will encapsulate the looks and mood of the theme: “Divine Figures.” The board members of LSA chose this theme and the light color palette to signify a new beginning after the pandemic.

“It’s like white, pure, this and that. It’s something because we’re coming out of COVID,” Trevino said. “We’re starting over to make these traditions that weren’t taught.”

Trevino also said the evening’s programming will consist of a red carpet, performances and Latin food.

“You will never see so many Latinos on campus together until the ball,” Trevino said. “And then it’s just keeping that tradition from before COVID alive.”

Dan Flores, LSA’s executive aid and a second-year in electrical and computer engineering, said he hopes attendees will feel welcome during the gala.

“The sense of emotion knowing that everyone who is Hispanic or Latino or those who are allies are there for them,” Flores said. “Just know that we have a community here at OSU and make sure that they feel safe.”

Other student organizations who are participating in the gala include the University-wide Council of Latinx Organizations, Queer Latine Community Pride Association, the university’s Alpha Psi Lambda chapter, Association of Latino Professionals for America, the university’s chapter for Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science chapter.

The gala will last from 6-9 p.m.