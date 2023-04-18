Riding high on the momentum of an 8-1 beatdown of Harvard in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State seemed destined for a trip to the Frozen Four on March 26 after scoring in less than two minutes against Quinnipiac in the NCAA Regional Finals.

However, in the blink of an eye, the Bobcats scored twice in 15 seconds to flip the script in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

As the game progressed, Ohio State was unable to find the back of the net again. Quinnipiac added on late, and reality started to set in that the Buckeyes were heading home early.

“I’m really proud of the group,” head coach Steve Rohlik said. “I think we played our best hockey. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out the way we wanted there against Quinnipiac, but I thought we were certainly the better team both nights.”

Another season came and went in Columbus without Ohio State bringing home the national championship. The Buckeyes haven’t reached the top of the college hockey world in the program’s 60-year history, advancing to two Frozen Fours in 1998 and 2018.

The Buckeyes’ 2022-23 campaign saw no shortage of twists and turns. After an initial 7-1-1 start, Ohio State went on a 2-6 slump in its next eight games, then rebounded to win six straight and finished the regular season on a 4-5-1 note in the final 10.

In addition to periods of on-the-ice challenges, Ohio Stated faced controversy off the ice when the team suspended senior forward Kamil Sadlocha after Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua accused the Buckeye of saying a racial slur on a Nov. 11, 2022, meeting between the Big Ten foes.

Sadlocha returned to the team Jan. 4 after the team underwent racial sensitivity, diversity and equity education.

Ohio State advanced to a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal series win against Penn State and NCAA Tournament victory against Harvard, the Buckeyes’ first since the program’s 2018 Frozen Four run.

The Buckeyes’ 21 wins marked the sixth time in the past seven seasons the program cracked the 20-win mark under Rohlik.

Junior forward Patrick Guzzo felt the team was “counted out” and credited confidence and connection for staying together and advancing in the postseason despite outside noise.

“We’re a resilient group,” Guzzo said. “When we were looked at as a team that really couldn’t do it, we kind of just all came together and showed everybody that we can compete with any hockey team we play with, as long as we’re playing the right way.”

Ohio State’s special teams unit was a bright spot this season. The Buckeyes’ penalty kill unit finished No. 1 in the country, stopping 88.7 percent of opposing power-play opportunities.

On the attack, Ohio State was also formidable — ranking No. 17 nationally — converting with the man-advantage at 21.8 percent.

Rohlik, Guzzo and junior forward Michael Gildon credited former assistant coach Luke Strand for the revamped unit’s success. Gildon cited the recently hired Minnesota State head coach and players’ buy-in for the turnaround.

“We knew that special teams are probably the most important part of the game,” Gildon said. “We just practiced really hard at it every day and made sure that was an area of excellence that we wanted to achieve, and I think we did that.”

On offense, Ohio State ran a balanced attack. Ten Buckeyes netted five or more goals, paced by 15 from sophomore forward Cam Thiesing.

Leading the charge this season was a youth movement. Freshman forward Stephen Halliday recorded 41 points, while Davis Burnside was No. 2 in goals at 14.

“For our young guys to be on a big stage like that, play as well as we did, I think it just gives them the incentive to work even harder between now and the start of next year, to continue to push ourselves,” Rohlik said.

As the Buckeyes enter the offseason and look toward the fall, they know for certain many new faces will join the locker room.

Ohio State has 10 seniors and graduates, making up over a third of the roster. Fifth-year forwards Jake Wise and Gustaf Westlund have already jumped to the professional level, with many other futures to be determined for upperclassmen.

Sophomore defensemen Mason Lohrei, Cole McWard and goalie Jakub Dobeš won’t return as they chase their NHL dreams.

Heading into their senior seasons, Guzzo and Gildon believe they’re ready to take on the challenge.

“I think it’s a great chance for myself and some other older guys who are staying to really step up and fill those leadership roles,” Gildon said. “The guys that are leaving showed us how to do it, so we’ve just got to continue on that same path. Leadership will change, but the culture overall will not change.”

With many roster spots to fill, Ohio State will likely look to the transfer portal.

Last offseason, the Buckeyes brought in senior defenseman Scooter Brickey from Western Michigan, who anchored the defense by blocking 57 shots, tied for the team lead. Senior forwards Mark Cheremeta, Matt Cassidy and Wise were also brought from the portal in past seasons.

“[The transfer portal] certainly is a huge part of it across the board in every sport, and certainly in hockey as well,” Rohlik said. “There’ll be a lot of changes over the next month or so with this. We’ve seen that every year, and it’ll be no different this year.”

It’s impossible to tell what Ohio State’s roster will look like in the coming months, but what’s more certain is Rohlik will be at the helm for his 11th season.

As the Buckeyes continue their search for the elusive national championship next season, Rohlik said he’s as committed as ever to bringing Columbus to the promised land.

“I can’t tell you how fortunate I am to be around so many unbelievable coaches and staff and people here that are involved in this hockey program,” Rohlik said. “It’s an unbelievable university, and I just want to continue to push and grow this place. I’m just really proud to be a part of this.”