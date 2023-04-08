After five seasons at Ohio State, graduate forward and team captain Gustaf Westlund will return to his home country and play for IK Oskarshamn in the Swedish Hockey League after signing a two-year contract Friday, according to a release.

The Stockholm, Sweden, native played in 129 games during his long-tenured Buckeye career, recording 75 points for 33 goals and 42 assists.

Teammates congratulated Westlund on Instagram stories, with sophomore defenseman and recently signed Vancouver Canuck Cole McWard and senior defenseman Scooter Brickey calling the 25 year old a “unit.”

Westlund saw little playing time in 2022-23 after sustaining an injury against UConn Oct. 14, 2022. He made a surprise return in the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament game against Harvard on March 24, recording one goal and two assists to help lead Ohio State to an 8-1 victory.

In 2018-19, Westlund made the Big Ten All-Freshman team and helped Ohio State win its only conference regular season title.

Westlund excelled academically in Columbus, being a five-time Ohio State scholar-athlete honoree and four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Before college, Westlund spent two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League. He played 117 games, recording 74 points for 20 goals and 54 assists.