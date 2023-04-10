After one season at Ohio State, assistant coach Luke Strand agreed to become the head coach of Minnesota State-Mankato on Monday, according to a Mavericks release.

Strand helped coach the Buckeyes’ breakout special teams unit in 2022-23, which ranked No. 1 in the country in penalty kill percentage at 88.7 and No. 17 in power-play conversion rate at .218.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next men’s hockey coach at Minnesota State University,” Strand said in the release. “I am grateful to President Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman for this opportunity.”

Strand takes over a Minnesota State squad that finished 25-13-1 in the 2022-23 campaign. The Mavericks won the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Tournament to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. They were defeated by St. Cloud State 4-0 in the Fargo Regional Semifinals.

Minnesota State marks Strand’s third stint as a head coach, previously in charge of the United States Hockey League Sioux City Musketeers from 2009-11 and 2017-22 and the Madison Capitols from 2014-15.

Before his coaching career, the Wisconsin native played for the USHL North Iowa Huskies, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the United Hockey League Madison Monsters and Kodiaks.

“Congratulations to Coach Strand on this welldeserved opportunity,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said on Twitter. “I appreciate everything he has done for Buckeye Hockey and wish the best of luck to him and his family.”