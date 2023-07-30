After dominant wins in the first two rounds of The Basketball Tournament, Carmen’s Crew fell short 72-63 against Friday Beers in the regional final at the University of Dayton Arena Saturday night.

Beginning the game in control, Carmen’s Crew led at the end of the first and second quarters, shooting more successfully than it did against Team Overtime and India Rising.

After making five 3-pointers in each of its first two games, it only took two quarters for it to hit that mark against Friday Beers. While Carmen’s Crew saw improvement in shooting from the perimeter, it was unable to dominate in the post like it did in its first two games.

Carmen’s Crew out-rebounded Team Overtime and India Rising 43-29 and 51-28, respectively, while scoring 44 points in the paint each game. However, Friday Beers limited Carmen’s Crew to 26 points in the paint, and the two teams finished even on rebounds, recording 31 each.

The game began to take a turn in the third quarter, as Friday Beers began a 14-3 run that lasted over four minutes.

During that stretch, Rion Brown’s 3-pointer with 5:21 left gave Friday Beers the lead for the first time since the early first quarter.

Brown was one of Friday Beers’ biggest contributors, coming off the bench to score 19 points, which tied Gabe York for the team lead.

Close-range missed and blocked shots were costly for the Buckeyes alumni in the fourth quarter. Carmen’s Crew missed three shots inside the paint while scoring only six points in the five minutes leading up to the Elam Ending.

Despite the missed close-range opportunities, Scott Thomas nearly saved his team with a 3-pointer to cut Friday Beers’ lead to 64-61. But with the target score set at 72 points, it didn’t take long for Friday Beers to drain two free throws and two 3-pointers and end the game at 72-63.

Thomas ended the night with four 3-pointers and a total of 16 points. Kaleb Wesson led Carmen’s Crew in scoring with 18 points.

With the win, Friday Beers advances to The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals, where they will face Nasty Nati Monday night.