With the first of 25 fall camp practices beginning Thursday and under a month to go until football season kicks off, the pressure is on for the Buckeyes to name their next quarterback.

However, the duty of choosing a starter is far more complicated than it seems.

The competition lies between junior Kyle McCord and true sophomore Devin Brown, though, the seventh-year graduate from Oregon State, Tristan Gebbia, could make an appearance.

Head coach Ryan Day said the coaching staff looks closely at several criteria, including competitive teamwork, leadership, chemistry with playmakers and, of course, they must pass the “eyeball test” — how quarterbacks compete and stand out.

Then comes the question of how they compare to one another on paper, the “analytics,” Day said.

“We’re going to chart everything,” Day said. “We’re going to chart one-on-ones, we’re going to chart seven-on-sevens, we’re going to check competitive teamwork.”

Day said he needs a quarterback who is clearly the most competitive guy on the field and has the ability to take over the drive, both of which fall under the “eyeball test.”

“When someone walks in the huddle, or before a drive, or in that third-and-three, or in the red zone when the game’s on the line, what’s that going to look like? Because to me, that’s where quarterbacks are at their best – when you have to win the game,” Day said.

Day said another important trait in a quarterback is the ability to be a vocal leader.

Ahead of fall camp, McCord said learning that skill was one of the most important things he accomplished during the summer.

“I think you watch the best guys, like [Tom] Brady, [Joe] Burrow and [Aaron] Rodgers and the one thing, they obviously all have different styles of play, but they’re all very vocal guys,” McCord said. “That was the next step in my leadership process — being heard.”

Brown said leadership was a major focus for him over the summer, too. He said when he hurt his finger and was limited, having a voice was his greatest strength.

“To be able to be in that locker room and in that weight room, and just being able to vocalize myself and get guys going and push guys and really show guys that I’m here to do this thing,” Brown said.

Day said McCord does have an additional year of experience in the program, but both quarterbacks know the offense inside and out. McCord and Brown will split time with the ones during fall camp until a starter emerges, Day said, which will help to show what each quarterback might look like in a real-game scenario.

“Coaching the position, seeing things in practice that you’re projecting to say, ‘Okay, we think that based on what we’re seeing in practice that they’re gonna do well in games,’” Day said.

As the two go against Ohio State’s best defense every day, it will be telling to see who can perform under the pressure and check all of the boxes Day is looking for.

Both McCord and Brown said they “pushed each other” and “brought the best out of each other” and want the best fit for the Buckeyes to win the job.

“We’re trying to get each other better, we’re trying to see who’s really going to help this team win,” Brown said. “That’s all we’re worried about.”