No. 6 Ohio State will be at nearly full strength for its top-10 matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame, except for senior safety Cameron Martinez, who was recently added to the player availability report.

According to a press release by the Big Ten, Martinez joins the list of six other Buckeyes who will be out in their prime-time matchup Saturday.

A veteran safety, Martinez was one of many players competing for the starting nickel position during spring camp. He entered the 2023 season with 38 career tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.

Martinez earned playing time this season behind sophomore safety Sonny Styles due to his impressive performance during camp.

Freshman linebacker Arvell Reese will also miss his second consecutive game of the season. Reese left the field during the Buckeyes game against Youngstown State due to an injury sustained during a kickoff in the first quarter.

He didn’t return for the rest of the game.

Out:

S Cameron Martinez

WR Kyion Grayes

WR Reis Stocksdale

TE Zak Herbstreit

DL Will Smith Jr.

LB Arvell Reese

LB Kourt Williams

Questionable:

None

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and will broadcast on NBC.