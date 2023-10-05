The Ohio State football team now knows its Big Ten competitors for the next five years.
The Big Ten Conference released the Buckeyes’ conference opponents from 2024 through the 2028 season, according to a release from the athletics department.
Luckily for Buckeyes fans, next season will feature eight home games at Ohio Stadium. Five of those games will be against Big Ten teams: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa and Michigan, which will be the 120th meeting between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.
The remainder of Ohio State’s conference games will be on the road at Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State and Oregon, who will be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten Aug. 2, 2024.
Dates for the 2024 season are expected to be released by early November. However, the dates for future seasons have yet to be determined.
This announcement comes a week after Ohio State’s nonconference schedule through 2028 was revealed.
2024 Ohio State conference schedule:
Big Ten home games
Indiana University
University of Iowa
University of Michigan
University of Nebraska
Purdue University
Big Ten away games
Michigan State University
Northwestern University
University of Oregon
Penn State University
2025 Ohio State conference schedule:
Big Ten home games
University of Minnesota
Penn State University
Rutgers University
UCLA
Big Ten away games
University of Illinois
University of Michigan
Purdue University
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin
2026 Ohio State conference schedule:
Big Ten home games
University of Illinois
University of Maryland
University of Michigan
Northwestern University
University of Oregon
Big Ten Away Games
Indiana University
University of Iowa
University of Nebraska
University of Southern California
2027 Ohio State conference schedule:
Big Ten home games
Michigan State University
Purdue University
University of Nebraska
University of Southern California
Big Ten Away Games
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
Northwestern University
University of Oregon
Rutgers University
2028 Ohio State conference schedule:
Big Ten home games
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
Rutgers University
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin
Big Ten away games
University of Illinois
University of Maryland
Penn State University
UCLA