The Ohio State football team now knows its Big Ten competitors for the next five years.

The Big Ten Conference released the Buckeyes’ conference opponents from 2024 through the 2028 season, according to a release from the athletics department.

Luckily for Buckeyes fans, next season will feature eight home games at Ohio Stadium. Five of those games will be against Big Ten teams: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa and Michigan, which will be the 120th meeting between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

The remainder of Ohio State’s conference games will be on the road at Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State and Oregon, who will be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten Aug. 2, 2024.

Dates for the 2024 season are expected to be released by early November. However, the dates for future seasons have yet to be determined.

This announcement comes a week after Ohio State’s nonconference schedule through 2028 was revealed.

2024 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games

Indiana University

University of Iowa

University of Michigan

University of Nebraska

Purdue University

Big Ten away games

Michigan State University

Northwestern University

University of Oregon

Penn State University

2025 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games

University of Minnesota

Penn State University

Rutgers University

UCLA

Big Ten away games

University of Illinois

University of Michigan

Purdue University

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

2026 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games

University of Illinois

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

Northwestern University

University of Oregon

Big Ten Away Games

Indiana University

University of Iowa

University of Nebraska

University of Southern California

2027 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games

Michigan State University

Purdue University

University of Nebraska

University of Southern California

Big Ten Away Games

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

Northwestern University

University of Oregon

Rutgers University

2028 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

Rutgers University

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

Big Ten away games

University of Illinois

University of Maryland

Penn State University

UCLA