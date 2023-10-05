A helmet is held to a player’s side before No. 3 Ohio State’s (6-0) 49-20 win over Michigan State (2-4) on Oct. 8 in East Lansing. Credit: Zachary Rilley | The Lantern File

The Ohio State football team now knows its Big Ten competitors for the next five years.

The Big Ten Conference released the Buckeyes’ conference opponents from 2024 through the 2028 season, according to a release from the athletics department. 

Luckily for Buckeyes fans, next season will feature eight home games at Ohio Stadium. Five of those games will be against Big Ten teams: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa and Michigan, which will be the 120th meeting between the Wolverines and Buckeyes. 

The remainder of Ohio State’s conference games will be on the road at Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State and Oregon, who will be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten Aug. 2, 2024. 

Dates for the 2024 season are expected to be released by early November. However, the dates for future seasons have yet to be determined.  

This announcement comes a week after Ohio State’s nonconference schedule through 2028 was revealed. 

2024 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games 

Indiana University

University of Iowa

University of Michigan

University of Nebraska

Purdue University

 

Big Ten away games 

Michigan State University

Northwestern University

University of Oregon

Penn State University

 

2025 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games 

University of Minnesota

Penn State University

Rutgers University

UCLA

 

Big Ten away games 

University of Illinois 

University of Michigan

Purdue University

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

 

2026 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games 

University of Illinois

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

Northwestern University

University of Oregon

 

Big Ten Away Games 

Indiana University

University of Iowa

University of Nebraska

University of Southern California

 

2027 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games 

Michigan State University 

Purdue University

University of Nebraska

University of Southern California

 

Big Ten Away Games 

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota 

Northwestern University

University of Oregon

Rutgers University

 

2028 Ohio State conference schedule:

Big Ten home games 

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

Rutgers University 

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

 

Big Ten away games 

University of Illinois

University of Maryland

Penn State University 

UCLA