Ohio State freshman guard Taison Chatman will miss four to six weeks after undergoing a minor knee procedure, men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday at Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Minneapolis.

The Buckeyes kick off their season on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., at home against Oakland University.

Chatman, a four-star recruit from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is one of four freshmen faces this season for the Buckeyes.

In addition to Chatman, freshman center Austin Parks has missed time recently but will be back practicing with the team soon after dealing with back spasms, according to a tweet from 247Sports’ Steve Helwagen.

Parks is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound center and a four-star recruit, according to ESPN.

Freshman guard Scotty Middleton may be closest to contributing to the freshmen, according to a Tweet from Holtmann.

Middleton, a four-star forward from Miami, is expected to have a big impact on the court for the Buckeyes this season.

The 2022 season was a roller coaster ride for the Buckeyes, which included a nine-game losing streak late in the year. Holtmann said he and the rest of the crew are excited for the 2023 season.

“Last year, we had our struggles until the very end,” Holtmann said. “We certainly have a lot to prove and I know we’re all looking forward to that opportunity here this year.”

However, the team ended the season in good fashion as the No. 13 Buckeyes made an impressive run in the Big Ten Tournament before ultimately losing to top-seeded Purdue in the semifinal, and look to build on that in 2023.