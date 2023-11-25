Despite lingering injuries throughout the season, the No. 2 Buckeyes are mostly healthy heading into their matchup with No. 3 Michigan today in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg will make his return to the field after exiting in the fourth quarter against Rutgers with an upper body injury. Also returning is junior defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., who did not play Saturday versus Minnesota.
Questionable
None
Out
Kojo Antwi
Kyion Grayes
Zak Herbstreit
Jason Moore
Lathan Ransom
Will Smith
Reis Stocksdale
Kourt Williams II
Miyan Williams