Despite lingering injuries throughout the season, the No. 2 Buckeyes are mostly healthy heading into their matchup with No. 3 Michigan today in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg will make his return to the field after exiting in the fourth quarter against Rutgers with an upper body injury. Also returning is junior defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., who did not play Saturday versus Minnesota.

Questionable

None

Out

Kojo Antwi

Kyion Grayes

Zak Herbstreit

Jason Moore

Lathan Ransom

Will Smith

Reis Stocksdale

Kourt Williams II

Miyan Williams