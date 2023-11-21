Three overtimes, three wins, three different clutch skaters.

On Sept. 30, it was senior forward Jenna Buglioni who lifted the Buckeyes over then-No. 4 Colgate. Oct. 27 saw graduate forward and captain Jenn Gardiner send then-No. 4 Minnesota packing just a minute into overtime.

Saturday, it was graduate forward and Boston College transfer Hannah Bilka who secured the sweep over No. 1 Wisconsin (12-2-0, 8-2-0 WCHA), giving No. 2 Ohio State (11-1-0, 10-0-0 WCHA) 11-straight wins and its fifth-straight sweep over a Western Collegiate Hockey Association foe in the 2-1 win.

“To win in those clutch situations, you need clutch players,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “Oftentimes, it’s in that older crew. That’s a big role and responsibility they have at that age but that’s what the elite have to do.”

With the goal, Bilka officially stamped her name on the rivalry between Ohio State and Wisconsin that has developed since the national championship game March 19, a 1-0 Wisconsin victory.

“It was a lot of fun,” Bilka said. “It was super competitive all weekend, so it was awesome to be a part of and get the win with it.”

Gardiner picked up where she left off in Friday’s win, sending in a goal at the 7:10 mark of the first period and giving her three goals against the top-ranked Badgers over the weekend series.

“It comes down to who is that leader in the locker room,” Muzerall said. “Who will produce, not just on the ice, but who takes care of things behind the scenes, and Gardiner does that.”

Wisconsin responded in the second period, matching the total on the scoreboard with a put-in by senior forward Cassie Hall.

Much like Friday’s affair, Ohio State seemed to settle in after the opening goal by Gardiner, an aspect that needs to change in order to have success going forward, Muzerall said.

“After the second period, I was tired of how flat they were playing,” Muzerall said. “Yesterday, they were flat after going up 3-0 and flat today after 1-0. They’ll be great but then it’ll drop. Next time, you may not be able to claw out of it.”

The Buckeyes were led heavily by their goaltending throughout the weekend, as senior goaltender Raygan Kirk shut the Badgers out while saving 20 shots on Friday and senior goaltender Amanda Thiele paved the way for the Ohio State defense, saving 21 shots.

Coming into the weekend, the Badgers racked up 83 goals on the season.

Leaving the series, they stand at 84.

“It just shows how strong we are defensively,” Thiele said. “We knew we were ready and we had that mindset that they weren’t going to score.”

Limiting Wisconsin to 0-for-7 on the power play in the series, Ohio State advanced its penalty kill to 38-for-44 on the year.

“We knew it was going to come down to special teams,” Muzerall said. “We focused on that a lot more this week and last week. We just had to trust our creativity. They were doing a great job on the penalty kill and making sure there was no loose coverage.”

Thiele picked up win No. 5 on the year, winning her fifth straight after dropping the opening game to Colgate.

Ohio State continues its home stand Friday and Saturday against No. 7 St. Lawrence for a nonconference tilt at the Ohio State Ice Rink.

Game time is set for 6 p.m., Friday, and a 3 p.m. puck drop Saturday.