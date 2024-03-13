The Buckeyes are headed back to the NCAA Championship.

Ohio State finished in fifth place at Xfinity Center in University Park, Maryland March 9 and 10, and came home with seven automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Championship, two Big Ten finalists and Jesse Mendez’s Big Ten title in the 141-pound class.

The Big Ten Champion, Mendez, and Big Ten finalists Nick Feldman, Dylan D’Emilio, Rocco Welsh, Ryder Rogotzke, Luke Geog and Isaac Wilcox, are all heading to Kansas City, Missouri for the NCAA Championship from March 21 to March 23.

“Last year coming to the Big Ten Tournament as a true freshman was tough,” Mendez said. “It feels good to finally make it to the finals, and I’m not done yet.”

The No. 2 sophomore, Mendez, won his first individual Big Ten title in the 141-pound class after beating No. 1 senior Beau Bartlett of Penn State by 4-1, topped by a decisive takedown. Prior to that, Mendez took over No. 3 senior Real Woods of Iowa by 6-3 to earn a spot in the finals.

“I just go out with a winning mindset,” Mendez said. “I fear no man.”

The No. 2 freshman Feldman fell short in the heavyweight finals against Penn State’s No. 1 senior Greg Kerkvliet 9-3. Feldman earned a spot in the finals after winning by injury default against No. 3 graduate Lucas Davison of Michigan.

Ohio State’s No. 5 senior D’Emilio automatically qualified for the NCAA Championship at 149 pounds in sixth place after trailing 11-5 against Iowa’s No. 3 sophomore Caleb Rathjen.

The No. 5 freshman Welsh finished in third place in the 174-pound matchup after battling through the consolation bracket.

“My mindset didn’t really change after losing,” Welsh said. “I try to keep my mindset the same, no matter what, win or lose, I try to give my 100% of myself.”

Welsh beat No. 6 senior Jackson Turley of Rutgers 4-2 in the final match to earn the bronze medal and a ticket to Kansas City on March 21.

“My strength comes from the Lord,” Welsh said. “I’m confident no matter what happens on the mat that God is working out for my good.”

Rogotzke automatically qualified in fifth place in the 184-pound class after beating No. 8 sophomore Brian Soldano of Rutgers by 15-3.

In the 197-pound contest, No. 6 freshman Geog qualified in sixth place after battling through the consolation bracket, followed by a loss in session I against No. 3 senior Zack Glazier of Iowa by 8-2. Geog lost the last match for the fifth place against Minnesota’s No. 5 senior Garrett Joles due to an injury default.

The No. 10 senior Wilcox faced an early loss against No. 7 redshirt senior Will Lewan of Michigan by a 2-1 regular decision. Wilcox hung tough for an 8-3 win over No. 13 redshirt sophomore Luke Mechler Wisconsin to remain in contention for the ninth place. In his last match, Wilcox took over No. 11 junior Al Desantis of Rutgers by 5-1 for an automatic qualification for the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes’ seven qualifiers will head next week to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center for the NCAA Championship beginning March 21.