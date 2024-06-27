For many, Independence Day is the pinnacle of the summer months — everything from pool parties and cookouts to fireworks and glowsticks reflects the season’s built-in capacity for fun.

Since the Fourth of July is fast approaching, check out these celebratory activities in Columbus. Click on the title of any event for more information.

June 29 — Patriotic Pops Concert (160 S. High St.)

This Saturday, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will continue its long-standing tradition of celebrating Independence Day with Patriotic Pops. This year’s performance is a tribute to American composer and pianist George Gershwin and will include a special performance of “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Special guest Julie Reiber — best known for her performance in “Wicked” with the Broadway and L.A. Companies — will also join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. on the Columbus Commons.

July 3 — Red, White & BOOM! (303 W. Broad St.)

Located in the heart of downtown Columbus, Red, White & BOOM! is Columbus’ largest Fourth of July event. The full-day commemoration, which takes place July 3, features a street festival, parade and live music.

According to Red, White & BOOM!’s website, fireworks will be set off from the east bank of Genoa Park beginning at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

July 4 — Doo Dah Parade (123 Buttles Ave.)

Columbus’ Doo Dah Parade is ready for its 41st year of “liberty and lunacy” this July 4, according to its website.

Lineup for the parade begins at noon on Park Street, heading north from Goodale Street to Buttles Avenue. There is no registration needed in order to participate; according to the Doo Dah Parade’s website, prospective attendees should “just show up.”

A block party — which follows the parade and will continue from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Goodale Park’s Gazebo — is also set to include live music.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum (300 W. Broad St.)

This Independence Day, visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum to learn more about the individual stories and shared experiences of U.S. veterans throughout history.

Located in downtown Columbus, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum is the only American museum that honors all branches of service from every period in United States military history, according to its website.

The museum is open for extended hours on Wednesdays in the summer — from June 5 to Aug. 21. Full summer hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.