Big Ten Media Day means Ohio State football is just around the corner.

Head coach Ryan Day was one of four to represent the Buckeyes in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium for Big Ten Media Day Tuesday.

Day spoke with the media for the first time since June 18, highlighting the Buckeyes’ preparation heading into the preseason. Here are the three biggest “upDAYtes.”

Experience, experience, experience

The Buckeyes are welcoming 12 starters back, all of whom elected to forgo their first opportunity to play in the NFL and return to the program in 2024, to “leave something behind at Ohio State.”

Day said it is his belief the returning twelve starters are going to be difference makers in 2024.

“Since they made that decision through the winter and the spring, now in the summer as we head into preseason camp, you can see it,” Day said. “You can see the look in their eye, it’s a special group.”

Egbuka, Burke and Sawyer are just three of those dozen players. Not only is there a tremendous amount of experience on the Buckeyes roster, but there’s also a surplus of talent. Even so, Day clarified that it will take much more than that for the team to achieve its desired level of success.

“We have some great experience in that locker room and some great talent, but it’s going to take more than talent,” Day said. “It’s going to take all the no-talent issues to get to where we want to be and reach our goals.”

Offensive line

After what many would consider a down year for the Ohio State offensive line group in 2023, there is immense pressure to deliver heading into 2024.

The Buckeyes are returning starting senior left tackle Josh Simmons, senior left guard Donovan Jackson, junior center Carson Hinzman and senior right tackle Josh Fryar. Uncertainty surrounds the center and right guard positions, however. Day said Hinzman and graduate offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin are two guys who can swing between center and guard.

Additionally, Day mentioned sophomore lineman Luke Montgomery as someone in the mix who can earn playing time and junior lineman Tegra Tshabola as someone who’s had a good summer.

“We feel like we have some decent guys in there that can fill that [right guard] role but we gotta go put it on the field now and see how this training and everything that has happened this summer is going to translate,” Day said.

Day noted the Buckeyes offensive line group as one of the “top priorities” heading into the preseason.

“This team is gonna go as the offensive line goes, this team is gonna go as the defensive line goes, and so we know how important the offensive line is gonna be,” Day said.

Chip Kelly’s impact

Since joining the Buckeye staff in 2017, Day has always been involved with Ohio State’s offensive play-calling. Though that won’t change in 2024, what will change is the Buckeyes’ official play-caller.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will be the signal caller for the offense, with Day referring to him as “one of the best offensive minds in the history of college football” and “a great play-caller.”

“For me, turning [play-calling] over, I really wanted to have someone with coaching experience,” Day said. “Now, [I] never thought that you’d have someone that was a head coach the way he has been in college and in the NFL and that background. It allows me a little more of a peace of mind and certainly a lot of trust there. I trust Chip with my life, and that’s a big part of handing something over like that that you’ve done almost your entire career.”

Day is looking to make an impact in a different way in 2024, having a weight lifted off his shoulders with Kelly joining the program.

“Chip’s here for a reason — to run the offense,” Day said. “I think it’s my job as the head coach to look on the horizon and figure out what’s coming.

Kelly, through his decorated coaching career, has experience play-calling for many different offenses, such as the spread offense during his time at Oregon and a variety of versatile packages at UCLA. Day said he and Kelly are working closely together to determine what offensive schemes best fit their personnel to maximize the offense’s potential.

“I think he would tell you he’s very excited about what he has in terms of the talent level, on the perimeter, upfront, the running backs, the quarterback options, the tight ends, so that’s the journey that we’re on,” Day said.