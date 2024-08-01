With arguably its best roster in program history, Ohio State’s football team is aiming to bring a national championship to Columbus this year.

Though it won’t be easy, Buckeyes fans will see several familiar faces on the field this season, as many players are returning for another year at Ohio State in hopes of winning the ultimate title.

As senior defensive end JT Tuimoloau said in a Jan. 12 Instagram post, in which he announced his intended return to Columbus for another season instead of beginning his NFL journey, he has “a sense of unfinished business” — hinting at his wish to help secure the program’s first national championship in a decade.

The Buckeyes will return over half of their starters from last season, including six on offense and nine on defense.

Offensively, the Buckeyes retained important skill position players in senior running back TreVeyon Henderson and graduate wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Defensively, too, Ohio State will return many key players, including senior cornerback Denzel Burke, Tuimoloau and senior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, among others.

On top of its star-studded list of returning starters, Ohio State made numerous splashes in the transfer portal prior to the 2024 season.

The Buckeyes landed three players from Alabama in sophomore safety Caleb Downs, graduate offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin and freshman quarterback Julian Sayin. Ohio State also acquired junior running back Quinshon Judkins from Mississippi and graduate quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State.

In addition to its veterans, multiple Ohio State freshmen are expected to make an immediate impact in Columbus. The university’s 2024 recruiting class was headlined by freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 overall player in the class, according to 247Sports.

Led by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes are primed to be a top defense in the country for a second straight year. In 2023, Ohio State ranked No. 2, according to NCAA rankings, and has added significantly more talent heading into the season.

For the Buckeyes’ offense, there’s no shortage of anticipation. The most important position battle to watch is at quarterback, as there is still some uncertainty as to whom head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State will ultimately select. The competition has seemingly come down to Howard and junior quarterback Devin Brown.

It’s widely believed Howard is the front-runner of the competition, according to NBC4, likely thanks to his four years of high-level collegiate experience in the Big 12.

Outside of the quarterback question mark, the Buckeyes are about set at every position group. At wide receiver, Ohio State will continue to develop sophomores Carnell Tate and Brandon Innis, both of whom showed flashes of greatness as freshmen. With Egbuka leading the way, the door is also open for Smith to produce in 2024 as a true freshman.

Arguably the best position group of them all, Ohio State’s new running back tandem creates one of the best one-two punches in the country.

Judkins, who is joining Henderson in the backfield, has garnered 2,725 rushing yards in two collegiate seasons, along with 34 total touchdowns. Judkins was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 and earned First-Team All-SEC honors in each of his seasons in Oxford, Mississippi.

With their roster currently in place, the Buckeyes are hoping and expecting to play their season well into January 2025.

Though Ohio State will undeniably have multiple tough games in its regular season this year, there’s no question the goal is to play at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the national championship game; and, what’s more, they certainly have the talented roster to do so.