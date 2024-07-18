It didn’t take long for Jamison Battle to earn his next opportunity.

After playing just two games in the NBA Summer League for Toronto, the Raptors announced Tuesday they signed former Buckeyes graduate forward Jamison Battle to an NBA contract.

Battle will join the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a Tuesday X post from SportsNet’s Raptors analyst Blake Murphy, which is a one-year, minimum salary deal. Battle can also earn a bonus of up to $75,000 if Toronto elects to release him and he signs back with Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate.

Across three games and 42 total minutes of action with the Raptors’ summer league, Battle has totaled 23 points and five 3-pointers in eight attempts.

In his final year of college eligibility at Ohio State, Battle tallied 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shot 43.3% from 3-point land.

Before transferring to Columbus, Battle spent his first two collegiate seasons at George Washington University before joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers for another two years.

Looking forward, Battle and the Raptors’ summer league squad will take on the Miami Heat Friday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.