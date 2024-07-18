There’s no need to travel to Paris for this year’s Summer Olympic Games when there is plenty of festive and competitive fun right here in Columbus.

Check out the following ways to experience the competitive spirit of the Paris Olympics — which begin July 26 — while staying local.

July 21 — The Crooked Can Summer Olympics (5354 Center St.)

On July 21 from noon to 4 p.m., Crooked Can Brewing Co. will host The Crooked Can Summer Olympics — for those 21 and older — where teams of two will compete in multiple activities including cornhole and bucket ball to win various prizes.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, along with awards for best dressed. Those participating in the event will be assigned a country to represent upon signing up and are expected to dress accordingly.

Registration is $15 per person and includes one drink ticket — valid for one Crooked Can draft beer.

More information about the event and sign-ups to compete in it can be found on Crooked Can Brewing Co.’s Facebook page.

Aug. 1 — A Paris Olympic Celebration Featuring La Chatelaine (627 High St.)

Local nonprofit The Worthington Partnership and La Chatelaine French Bakery and Bistro will partner to host a Paris Olympics-themed celebration and fundraiser.

The event, which will be held after hours at La Chatelaine in Worthington Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m., will include French hors d’oeuvres, drinks, a DJ and an optional Historic District Servers Challenge for a chance to win prizes.

The challenge — which costs $50 per person or $175 for a team of four to participate — is a speed race to see who can carry a full tray of food around Old Worthington to the finish line first.

Those who attend the event in their festive Olympic attire, according to a July 8 Instagram post from The Worthington Partnership, will also receive a free drink.

For more information about the event, visit The Worthington Partnership’s Instagram page.

Pickleball at Land Grant Brewing Company (98 McDonwell St.)

For those seeking out a little bit of friendly competition, Land Grant Brewing Company’s pickleball courts — located on the brewery’s Franklinton Campus at Gravity Park, steps away from the main taproom — are open for hour-long rentals all summer long.

Each pickleball court — which are available to rent for one hour per group each day with optional ball and paddle rentals — includes its own bungalow, which can seat up to eight people and is pet-friendly all day and kid-friendly until 8 p.m.

The brewery also hosts pickleball leagues and food trucks — including Mikey’s Late Night Slice, Ray Ray’s Barbeque, DoDo Donuts and Hai Poke — during the spring and summer months.

Land Grant’s pickleball courts are open Monday-Wednesday from 3-10 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Land Grant’s pickleball court rentals and pickleball leagues, visit its website.

Buckeye Summer Olympic downloads

Show your Buckeye and Team USA spirit with the Ohio State Alumni Association’s Buckeye Summer Olympic downloads package.

The ready-to-print package — which includes an Olympic ring craft activity, a 2024 Olympic-themed bingo board, a Buckeye flag image, Ohio State Olympics trivia, a 2024 USA Olympics participation tracker and a Buckeye Olympics coloring sheet — is free to download through Ohio State’s website.

Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games live on Peacock

View every Olympic event, including Olympic trials, live on Peacock. All livestreams are also available to watch on mobile devices and tablets via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.