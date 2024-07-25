As summer comes to an end and the 2024-25 school year approaches, it is crucial for Buckeyes and their loved ones to stock up on Ohio State gear.

Everything from T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats to dog toys, home decor and even Michigan toilet paper can be purchased both online and in person at these local shops. Click on each title below to learn more.

Homage (783 N. High St. and 4032 Easton Station)

According to The National Center for the Middle Market’s website, Ryan Vesler founded Homage as an apparel company in 2007 out of his parents’ basement in Columbus. It started as an exclusively online shop until 2010, when its first storefront opened on Brickell Alley in Columbus.

The company now occupies three Ohio storefronts — one located at 783 N. High St. in the Short North, one located at 4032 Easton Station in the Easton Mall and one in Cincinnati, Ohio, located at 1232 Vine St.

The company — best known for its vintage-inspired sports, music and pop culture T-shirts — paid homage to its hometown with an array of Buckeye gear, which can be purchased on Homage’s website as well as online at Ohio State’s Team Shop website.

The Ohio State University Bookstore in Barnes & Noble (1598 N. High St.)

Located on North High Street in the Gateway University District, The Ohio State University Bookstore in Barnes & Noble is the place to shop for nearly everything Ohio State.

Along with the assortment of Ohio State spirit wear available at the bookstore, Canadian activewear brand Lululemon is a more recent addition to the shop’s Buckeye-themed inventory.

In August 2023, Ohio State entered a partnership with Lululemon, offering a collection of both men’s and women’s apparel. The line includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, backpacks, tank tops, belt bags and more.

Mugs, teddy bears, pennants, clothing and books are also available for purchase in person at The Ohio State University Bookstore in Barnes & Noble and online via the bookstore’s website.

The Buckeye Corner by Lids (Northwest Square location at 1315 W. Lane Ave., Suite B)

The Buckeye Corner by Lids has a total of five central Ohio locations — Easton Town Center, Fiesta Center, Tanger Outlets Columbus, Northwest Square, Polaris Fashion Place and The Wellington.

Though The Buckeye Corner offers a medley of officially licensed Ohio State merchandise, hats are the company’s undeniable sweet spot. Everything from snapback, dad and trucker hats to ear wraps and visors can be purchased at its five storefront locations or online via its website.

College Traditions (286 W. Lane Ave.)

Located on Lane Avenue near campus’ north end, College Traditions has been a Buckeye fan’s paradise since it opened in 1984.

Some of the shop’s most popular items include Michigan toilet paper, Anthony Thomas individually wrapped Buckeyes and official Ohio State helmet stickers.

Shop for T-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, dog toys, home decor and more at its storefront or on its online store.

Clothing Underground (1652 N. High St.)

If shopping secondhand is your style, Clothing Underground — located on High Street, directly across from campus — is the place to go for a unique assortment of vintage and upcycled Ohio State T-shirts and sweatshirts.

According to a September 2015 article from Columbus Underground, Josh Harden — the store’s owner — has been selling vintage apparel for nearly 20 years. It started in 2005 with a small eBay shop and quickly grew, becoming a brick-and-mortar storefront in April 2013.

To learn more about Clothing Underground, visit its Instagram page.

Rally House (316 W. Lane Ave., 147 Graceland Blvd. and 108 Meadow Park Ave.)

Rally House, a nationwide sports apparel company known for selling NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and Olympic gear, also sells a variety of Ohio State Buckeye gear at its three Columbus locations — 316 W. Lane Ave. near Ohio State’s Columbus campus, 147 Graceland Blvd. in Columbus and 108 Meadow Park Ave. in Lewis Center.

Rally House is home to beloved brands including Nike, 59Fifty, Champion and more, all available for purchase at its in-person locations and on its website.