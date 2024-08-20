Quite often, college isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Classes, extracurriculars and social activities can be hard to juggle — especially for students new to college life’s hustle and bustle — but there are simple steps students can take to manage their mental health and work load.

According to previous Lantern reporting , The Wilce Center for Student Health said anxiety is one of the top diagnoses it makes for students. Dan Strunk, an Ohio State professor of psychology, said in an email that difficulty with symptoms of depression and anxiety are among the most common mental health challenges students face.

Anxiety can be a normal reaction for many when coping with brand-new experiences, Strunk said.

“Generally, it can be really helpful to push back against anxiety and not let it limit you unnecessarily,” Strunk said. “For example, if you find yourself avoiding social situations that are important to you that provoke anxiety, it can be a great learning opportunity to push yourself to enter those situations and allow yourself to experience the anxiety.”

Harry Warner, associate director and director of outreach for the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service — which is located on the fourth floor of the Younkin Success Center — said in an email that building a support system on campus is one of the best ways to sustain good mental health.

“Positive communication with roommates, join an active student organization, try out new things, find study partners,” Warner said. “A great resource to discuss and set goals around social wellness would be to talk to a wellness coach at the Student Wellness Center.”

Ohio State is a sprawling campus, but with size comes many opportunities to foster support and community, Strunk said.

“I encourage students to look for opportunities to get involved on campus,” Strunk said. “That might be with academic efforts that align with their career goals. It can also involve getting involved in any number of other groups that might be of interest to them or allow them to be a part of something they believe in.”

There are also numerous personal strategies students can employ to combat common symptoms of anxiety and depression — which could include feeling irritable, having trouble sleeping or sleeping too much, social withdrawal or feeling sad or anxious often according to the Center for Disease Control’s website — Warner said.

“Practice mindful strategies like diaphragmatic breathing, physical activity, and positive self-talk in the form of encouraging oneself and talking with friends and family about the things we worry about,” Warner said.

Avoiding negative coping mechanisms such as alcohol consumption, toxic competition and doomscrolling can also be beneficial for students, Warner said.

Time management can be another prevalent problem for students unfamiliar with the college environment. Strunk said procrastination is typically the biggest obstacle when it comes to effective time management.

“Breaking things into smaller parts and just starting on something that is a high priority is a good approach,” Strunk said. “Picking a small, manageable piece of the work you want to do and getting started on it is an effective way to combat it. I’d also suggest it’s worth giving yourself some credit for taking positive steps as you work.”

Warner said making lists, keeping a planner, utilizing office hours and “[keeping] healthy boundaries around personal time to engage in personal interests” are all helpful strategies to help manage time more successfully.

When it comes to self-care — which Warner described as “staying well through attending to our physical and emotional needs, and keeping healthy boundaries between coursework and personal time” — he said getting enough sleep, eating regularly, being physically active and staying social are the top four priorities.

Strunk said exploring self-care methods and maintaining positive mental health is good for personal well-being, but also for becoming more productive in everyday life. When it comes to self-care, it is important to remember to challenge yourself instead of giving up, Strunk said.

“In some cases, I’ve heard people talk about self-care in ways that start to suggest they might be suggesting we shouldn’t push ourselves or challenge ourselves — that we’re just too fragile,” Strunk said. “I think that goes too far in most cases. Generally, people are very resilient and able to achieve the most when they do push themselves.”

Strunk said it is important for students to know they can always get more help if they require it.

Warner said the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service connects students with several resources, including counseling, group therapy and psychiatry. Warner said everyone experiences situations differently, so they should consider talking to a counselor to get a recommendation based on personal needs.

Students can make an appointment with the Counseling and Consultation Service by visiting its website . Warner said its services are all free and confidential for students.

“I believe that all Ohio State students have the innate ability to thrive,” Warner said. “And, since we all struggle at times, use campus resources to get support proactively.”