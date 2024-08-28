It’s officially game week in Columbus.

After a long offseason, the Buckeyes are finally practicing with a weekend game to look forward to, as the Akron Zips will travel to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Though Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previously named several starters for the season opener Tuesday, it’s imperative to note that Day said the Buckeyes are expected to play a number of their players at different positions, not just the starters.

Below are the three biggest takeaways from Day’s Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Tegra Tshabola is officially a starter

Day announced junior offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola will be the team’s starting right guard for Saturday’s season opener against the Zips.

Tshabola will start the game at right guard, but Day said the Buckeyes will rotate through a number of linemen at that position throughout the game.

“He’s been consistent, now he’s gotta put it on the field and play,” Day said of Tshabola.

Tshabola will join an offensive line featuring senior Josh Simmons at left tackle, senior Donovan Jackson at left guard, graduate Seth McLaughlin at center and senior Josh Fryar at right tackle.

Across fall camp, the offensive line dealt with a stomach illness that spread to multiple players in the locker room. Day said it was a struggle to lose players for an extended time period as a result, but also admitted it helped add depth in a way.

“Some guys got forced into duty maybe a little quicker than they had to,” Day said. “When you’re working with the ones, you have to tighten up. All the things technically that you’re getting away with with the twos and threes, when you’re blocking Tyliek [Williams] and Ty [Hamilton] and those guys, you can’t get away with that stuff — you better figure it out fast. And because of that, we have built more depth than we expected coming out of preseason.

Transition complete: Sonny Styles is a starting linebacker

Tshabola wasn’t the only starter Day named ahead of the season opener.

Day likewise announced junior Sonny Styles will be the Buckeyes’ starting Will linebacker alongside senior Mike linebacker — and “Block O” recipient — Cody Simon.

Though Styles will be the technical “starter,” Day said the team is planning to play sophomore Arvell Reese, junior C.J. Hicks and junior Gabe Powers at the position as well.

Styles made the switch from safety to linebacker in the spring, and Day has been impressed with his play during his position change.

“When you move up, the game moves faster. It’s just quicker, and he’s changed his body,” Day said. “The reps he got in the spring really helped, and I think he’s done a good job of communicating.”

Styles enters 2024 as an experienced player on the Ohio State defense. Throughout his Buckeye career, Styles has played in 25 games and made 12 career starts, according to Ohio State Athletics.

Freshman receiver production?

At Ohio State, it’s extremely rare for freshmen to see the field in their first year.

Freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith is an exception.

Day only needed one word to answer whether Smith will occupy a coveted starter position come Saturday.

“Yes.”

Smith isn’t just your “normal” freshman, though. Not only was the Opa Locka, Florida native a five-star recruit, but Smith was also the No. 1 overall player in the entire class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

Day wouldn’t release the starting receivers for week one, but it’s safe to assume sophomore Carnell Tate and senior Emeka Ebuka will accompany Smith out wide.

Outside of those three receivers, Day said sophomore Brandon Inniss, sophomore Bryson Rodgers, junior Kojo Antwi and senior Jaylen Ballard will all see the field Saturday.

“I’m excited to see them play,” Day said. “They put in a good preseason, and they had a couple more days of prep into this first week, but they’re excited to get out there just like everybody else.”