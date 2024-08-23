All that lies between the Buckeyes and their first official game week is a Saturday intrasquad scrimmage.

After a productive fall camp, head coach Ryan Day emphasized the significance of the team’s success in building depth throughout the month of August, but also noted the importance of applying these feats to the field when it really matters.

Here are updates from Day’s Thursday press conference.

New starting punter

Day announced that freshman Nick McLarty will be the Buckeyes starting punter in 2024.

“[His] snap to kick has really improved,” Day said. “That was one thing, he’s a taller guy so the ball has to get off his foot faster. I think he’s done that. His hang time has been good and he’s been more consistent.”

“Taller” is an understatement for McLeary.

The Melbourne, Australia native stands at 6-foot-7 and formerly played Australian rules football, which Day acknowledged isn’t the easiest transition into college football.

“He’s made a good transition into the country, but also just playing football,” Day said. “And not Australian rules football, which is very, very different.”

Expectations for the offensive line

Coming off a disappointing season last year, the Ohio State offensive line has something to prove in 2024.

The only question mark remaining along the O-line is right guard. Day has spoken highly of junior offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola in recent weeks, but isn’t ready to name a starter at the position yet.

“I think he’s definitely going to play at guard — whether he starts, we’ll probably decide here coming off of Saturday,” Day said.

Day was emphatic about what he wants the offensive line to aspire to be in 2024.

“We got to be just playing with our hair on fire, knocking people back and playing physical,” Day said. “And that’s to start the game and that’s to end the game.”

Day said he’s comfortable with where the room is currently at, but acknowledges they need to fulfill the Ohio State expectation of having an elite offensive line.

“We’ll see what we got this year but I feel like we’ve got some really good young players in the system,” Day said. “I think that we should have the best offensive line in the country. That’s the standard here, has been for a long time and we’ll keep phishing towards that this year.”

Compliments galore for Will Howard

Graduate quarterback Will Howard was named the team’s starter on August 16. The Kansas State transfer has always stood out because of his size, standing at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds.

“That’s the first thing you notice about him, again, whether it’s standing in the pocket with poise, I think that’s another trait that he has that’s excellent,” Day said. “He feels the rush, but he stands right in there.”

Day also highlighted Howard’s quickness, allowing for a lethal combination that most athletes at his height and weight do not have.

“I think the next trait is just his top-end speed,” Day said. “He can run 22 miles an hour at that size, there’s not a lot of guys who can do that. So I think that’s an extraordinary trait.”

Day lastly mentioned Howard’s ability to lead, as well as his potential in throwing the football downfield. He hopes his graduate quarterback can become a leader for not only the offense but for the roster as a whole.

“His overall leadership, command in the huddle, is something that he’s really grown into the last few months when he’s been here,” Day said. “And then his accuracy, he’s been very accurate since he’s been here. And when he knows what’s going on and he can anticipate what’s happening, it looks right. You just feel it.”