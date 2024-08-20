After spending nearly three weeks abroad, five Buckeye athletes are returning home with coveted Olympic medals.

During the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, five former or current Ohio State athletes made it to their respective podiums. In total, the Buckeyes finished with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals, according to an Aug. 12 press release from Ohio State Athletics.

2020-22 Buckeye swimmer Hunter Armstrong earned Ohio State’s lone gold medal for Team USA in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

Armstrong was a catalyst for the freestyle team, swimming a crucial third leg for the United States in which he touched the wall at a split of 46.75, the best leg by any of the Americans in the final.

Armstrong also helped the U.S. earn silver in the men’s 4×100-meter medley, falling to China by just 0.55 seconds in the Aug. 4 race.

Two Buckeye artistic swimmers, incoming freshman Keana Hunter and sophomore Ruby Remati, swam for the U.S. in the team event, helping the group win a silver medal.

The second place finish marked the U.S.’ first medal in the team category since 2004 and its best overall result since winning gold during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Two former Buckeye fencers also shined at the Paris Olympic games.

Eleanor Harvey, a Buckeye from 2013-17, earned a bronze medal for Team Canada in the women’s individual foil event, defeating Italian fencer Alice Volpi 15-12. With this victory, Harvey became the first individual medal winner in both Canadian and Ohio State fencing history.

Additionally, Maximilien Chastanet, who competed at Ohio State from 2014-18, helped France win a bronze medal in the men’s team foil event alongside teammates Enzo Lefort and Maxime Pauty.