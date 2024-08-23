Please note this story contains mention of domestic violence and other potentially triggering information. If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, there are resources available. The National Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline can be reached by dialing 1-800-799-7233.

New details have come to light in the investigation of Michael Hall Jr.

The Cleveland Browns defensive tackle and former Ohio State football player was arrested Aug. 13 on misdemeanor domestic violence charges, according to previous Lantern reporting. The victim — Hall’s fiancée and the mother of his 11-month-old child, according to an Aug. 12 Avon Police Department report — has recanted her accusation that Hall held a gun to her head, according to a Wednesday 3News report.

Additionally, the 3News report indicates Hall’s fiancée was arrested last year by Columbus Airport Authority Police after allegedly hitting Hall on the left side of his head with a glass bottle.

The Lantern is currently working to independently verify the details of this investigation.

Hall remains on Cleveland’s roster and played in the team’s most recent preseason game on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Originally, the victim told police that Hall dragged her down the driveway and pointed a gun at her head while saying, “I will f****** end it all. I don’t care.”

According to the Aug. 12 police report, Avon officers were alerted by the Lorain County 911 dispatch that a request for police assistance was made at an Avon address.

The dispatcher, who disconnected with the caller, alerted police they heard screaming in the background prior to the hangup. The caller — identified in the report as the victim’s mother — also alleged that Hall hit the victim with a baby bottle.