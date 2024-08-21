Founded on Ohio State’s Columbus campus in 2008, the Urban Arts Space has featured various rotating art exhibitions and installations each semester.

The Hopkins Hall Gallery, also located on Ohio State’s Columbus campus, highlights the work of students, faculty members and other campus initiatives through differing projects.

Click on the title of any exhibition below to learn more.

Aug. 19-23 — “Time|Line” by Jeffery Haase (128 N. Oval Mall)

Following the COVID-19 pandemic — according to Ohio State’s website — Jeffery Haase, an associate professor in the Department of Design at Ohio State, spent some time reflecting on the nature and importance of time, eventually leading him to create the “Time|Line” exhibition.

The exhibition reflects on three themes, according to Ohio State’s website; “My Life” features Haase’s reflections on his professional experiences as a draftsman, architect, designer, educator and artist, “Temporal Dynamics of Work” examines the changing relationship between time and work and “The Forgotten Craft of the Anonymous Draftsmen” highlights the art of relatively unknown craftsmen.

The exhibition is a durational performance in which Haase will build the artwork live in Hopkins Hall Gallery throughout the week.

The exhibition will be on display until Friday and is open daily from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aug. 13-31 — “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” by Azubuike Akunne & Imani Mixon (50 W. Town St.)

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” — a joint exhibition from artist Azubuike Akunne as well as journalist, screenwriter and media personality Imani Mixon — addresses the issue of food desserts and food inaccessibility in America through a combination of metal portraits, plywood installations and interactive displays, according to Ohio State’s website.

According to Ohio State’s website, the exhibition focuses on the “human family’s shared struggle for nutritional equity” and “challenges viewers to confront the impact of food inequality.”

The exhibition, which will be on view until Aug. 31, is one of the three exhibitions featured in the Urban Arts Space’s Opening Reception Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

Visitors are welcome from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at the Urban Arts Space.

Aug. 20-Sept. 21 — “Women’s Work” by Alex McClay & Stephanie Berrie (50 W. Town St.)

“Women’s Work,” according to Ohio State’s website, will feature woven and beaded pieces from artist Alex McClay as well as sewing and sculptural printmaking work from artist Stephanie Berrie.

According to Ohio State’s website, the exhibit explores themes of womanhood, feminism and the reclamation of power in vulnerability, challenging viewers to “rethink what ‘women’s work’ could be.”

The exhibition will be featured during the Urban Art Space’s Opening Reception Saturday from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. until Sept. 21 at the Urban Arts Space.

Aug. 20-Sept. 21 — “Illustrating History: Black Columbus” curated by Aleesha Nash (50 W. Town St.)

According to Ohio State’s website, “Illustrating History: Black Columbus” is an exhibit — curated by illustrator, writer and Columbus native Aleesha Nash — meant to honor influential Black artists and educators in Columbus.

The collection, according to Ohio State’s website, features illustrations and mixed-media installments that “capture each subject’s achievements and contributions to Columbus.”

The exhibition will be featured during the Urban Art Space Opening Reception Saturday from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. until Sept. 21 at the Urban Arts Space.