What’s happened so far in 2024?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a mediocre start this year.

The team currently sits at 2-2, with its biggest win being against Rhode Island in a 48-0 shutout Sept. 7. Minnesota’s second win came against the Nevada Wolf Pack, as the Gophers recorded their second shutout of the season 27-0.

Despite trouncing inferior opponents, Minnesota has struggled to compete with more substantial competitors. The Gophers suffered one loss in a 19-17 nail-biter against North Carolina at Chapel Hill Aug. 29, then fell to Iowa 31-14 Saturday.

Key offensive player

Graduate quarterback Max Brosmer is the Gophers’ biggest weapon.

The Roswell, Georgia native — who transferred to Minnesota from New Hampshire — has thrown for 836 yards throughout four games, recording five passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

In 2023, Brosmer earned AP Second Team FCS All-American honors, leading the FCS in passing yards with 3,464 passing yards and tossing 29 touchdowns in the process.

Key defensive player

The Golden Gophers’ leading defender is redshirt sophomore linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

Across four games, Baranowski has amassed a team-high 27 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and a half-sack. Baranowski, coupled with fifth-year linebacker Cody Lidenberg, gives Minnesota a solid one-two punch in the middle of its defense.

Expectations for 2024 season

Looking ahead, the Gophers are set to face three ranked opponents in Michigan, USC and Penn State.

Minnesota’s program will have to battle hard if it wants to see a bowl game in 2024. Though anything is possible in college football, the Gophers will need a miracle to be a real conference threat.