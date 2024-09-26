What’s happened so far in 2024?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have gotten off to a solid start in 2024, with the team winning its first three games under second-year head coach Matt Rhule.

Out of the gate, the Huskers crushed the University of Texas at El Paso at home 40-7 Aug. 31, then welcomed the Colorado Buffaloes to Lincoln, Nebraska the following week on Sept. 7.

To many people’s surprise, Nebraska handed the Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders their first loss of the season 28-10; shortly thereafter, the Huskers found themselves in the top 25 national polls for the first time since 2019.

Nebraska, however, came up short Friday night against Illinois in a ranked matchup at home. The game went into overtime but ultimately ended with the Fighting Illini winning 31-24.

Key offensive players

There are few college offenses across the country that are led by a teenager.

But Nebraska is an exception.

The Huskers are guided forward by freshman starting quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The former five-star recruit has been everything Huskers fans could have asked for. Through three games, Raiola has completed nearly 73% of his passes while throwing for 967 yards and eight touchdowns. He ranks 12th nationally in completion percentage and 20th in touchdown passes.

Raiola has already won Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his first collegiate game against UTEP. Rhule and Nebraska’s faithful supporters hope Raiola is the answer they’ve been awaiting after multiple losing seasons.

On top of Raiola, Huskers sophomore running back Dante Dowdell has amassed 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries. Additionally, with an average of 5 yards per carry, Dowdell has helped to create a rushing attack to complement Raiola’s improved passing game.

Key defensive players

The Nebraska defense has several talented athletes, but only one who stands out in the stat sheets.

Senior strong safety Isaac Gifford started all 12 games in 2023, leading Nebraska in tackles while ranking second on the team with a career-high eight pass breakups. Gifford was also first in total tackles with 45, adding a career-high 6.5 tackles for loss and one interception throughout last season.

Gifford — who wears the No. 2 — is one of only 10 Huskers to earn a single-digit jersey number in a team vote, cementing him as one of Nebraska’s “toughest” players. The safety is the anchor of Nebraska’s defense, and Giffords’s play will be essential against high-flying Big Ten offenses.

Senior linebacker John Bullock leads the Huskers in tackles — totaling 25, two sacks, four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. With Bullock in the middle of Nebraska’s defense and Gifford in the secondary, the Huskers’ defense has what it takes to compete with the high-flying offenses in the Big Ten.

Expectations for the 2024 season

Nebraska fans have long yearned for a return to the glory days of former head coach Tom Osborne’s reign — and with Raiola’s impressive play this season, the excitement is justified. The Huskers’ early success has further heightened hopes that the program is finally turning a corner.

However, the Big Ten remains challenging, as seen in Nebraska’s tough home loss to Illinois. Though the Huskers are predicted to take victories against teams like Rutgers and Purdue, they will face tougher challenges against powerhouses like Ohio State and USC on the road.

Ultimately, while Nebraska’s resurgence won’t happen overnight, Rhule’s leadership brings a growing optimism that brighter days are ahead in Lincoln.