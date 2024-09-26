What’s happened so far in 2024?

Rutgers (3-0) is trying to build off its momentum from last season, during which the team achieved a 7-6 record and won its first bowl game since 2014.

The Scarlet Knights are led by head coach Greg Schiano, who took the job in 2020 and previously coached Rutgers from 2001-11.

The team opened with home victories against Howard and Akron, tallying a combined 93 points in its first two games. Following a bye week, the Scarlet Knights narrowly defeated Virginia Tech 26-23 thanks to a 24-yard field goal by junior kicker Jai Patel with just two minutes to go.

Key offensive player

Senior running back Kyle Monangai is coming off a 2023 season where he led the Big Ten in rushing yards and earned Pinstripe Bowl Most Valuable Player honors.

The Roseland, New Jersey native was a 2023 All-Big Ten first-team member; furthermore, he has already been voted Big Ten player of the week after tallying a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns against Akron in week two.

Monangai’s speed, blended with his distinct ability to break tackles, makes the rusher a major threat out of the Scarlet Knights’ backfield.

Key defensive player

Senior defensive end Aaron Lewis started all 13 games last season, totaling 51 tackles and three sacks that attained him an All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media).

During Rutgers’ first three matchups, Lewis racked up nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup, also leading the team with four quarterback hits.

Expectations for 2024 season

Considering 2023 was Rutgers’ first winning season in nine years, there is hope in New Jersey that Schiano is slowly but surely building up the program to become a threat in the new-look Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights have strong potential to improve upon last season, with a favorable schedule that avoids the top-four ranked teams in the Big Ten — Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Michigan.

Rutgers’ most difficult battles will come against the No. 13 USC Trojans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Oct. 25 and a home duel versus No.19 Illinois Nov. 19.