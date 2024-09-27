Club América defeated the Columbus Crew 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout Wednesday at Lower.com Field to win the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.

Crew goalie Patrick Schulte said the loss stings, but it can be used as a motivating factor when the Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs come back around.

“I wish that the MLS Cup playoff was starting tomorrow,” Schulte said. “We’re definitely hungry and eager to lift the trophy after falling short tonight.”

From the opening whistle, faithful fans of both the Crew and Club América belted out chants in support of their respective squads.

It took 39 minutes for the Crew to attempt a shot, racking up eight fouls in the process.

Club América’s midfielder Jonathan dos Santos deflected the first Crew shot of the game, which came from the right foot of forward Max Arfsten.

A corner kick from the deflection presented a Columbus opportunity, but Club América forward Cucho Hernández’s header was too strong.

The first half came to a close with both sides scoreless.

Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy said he knew capturing the cup would not be easy against a talented Mexican team.

“The first half, tactically, was interesting, but this is just the dynamic of the game,” Nancy said. “We knew that we would not have the ball at certain moments and we needed to be together and try to regain control of the game.”

Columbus started the second half with more offensive intensity, producing two shots in the first five minutes, but still failed to find the back of the net.

In the 58th minute, Crew forward Christian Ramírez blasted a shot from outside the box that was saved by Club América goalie Luis Malagón.

In the 68th minute, the 0-0 tie was broken.

Club América forward Víctor Dávila capitalized off a breakaway, putting the first goal of the game into the bottom left corner of the net.

Just two minutes later, Crew forward Diego Rossi nearly retied the game with a header that went inches past the goal post.

With 14 minutes to play, the Crew struck back.

Ramírez used his head to direct the corner ball toward Columbus defender Malte Amudsen, who jumped into the center of the box to tie the game 1-1.

With only seven minutes remaining, Club América found itself with another breakaway chance.

However, Crew defender Rudy Camacho was able to race down the field, stopping Club América from recapturing the lead.

A penalty shootout was needed to determine the rightful winner of the Campeones Cup.

Columbus and Club América each capitalized on their first attempts.

However, the second penalty shot for both teams was denied by the respective goalies.

The following three pairs of shots were both successful, with each team matching the other.

The sixth penalty shot was taken by Crew midfielder Aziel Jackson, but saved by Club América’s Malagón.

With an opportunity to end the game, Club América defender Ramón Juárez’s shot was saved by Schulte, extending the shootout.

Amudsen’s shot to recapture the lead had too much power, bouncing off the crossbar.

Amudsen said he was devastated by his missed kick.

“This is life and it goes up and down,” Amudsen said.

Néstor Araujo ended things for Club América, scoring his team’s seventh and final penalty kick to become the 2024 Campeones Cup champions.

The Crew returns to MLS regular-season play Saturday, traveling to play D.C. United Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Audi Field.