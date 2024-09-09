Ohio State continued its undefeated season with two shutouts during the Buckeyes’ trip to New York.

No. 14 Ohio State (4-0) dominated in the first two games of its four-game road trip, defeating Colgate University Friday and Syracuse University Sunday.

Game one at Colgate

The Buckeyes kicked off the weekend with a Friday afternoon match against Colgate (0-3) in Hamilton, New York, where Ohio State beat the Raiders 5-0 behind a flurry of goals in the second quarter and senior goalie Abby Danson’s 14th career shutout.

After a slow first quarter, the first goal of the match came from sophomore forward Brenna Bough; from there, it was all Buckeyes.

Bough cashed in on the second goal moments later thanks to an assist by fifth-year forward Makenna Webster.

A minute later, senior forward Hallie Brost found the net for her first goal of the season and the Buckeyes’ third goal of the second quarter, giving Ohio State a three-goal advantage.

Coming out of the half, the Buckeyes continued their offensive and defensive success with freshman forward Sienna Golden scoring her first career goal as a Buckeye off an assist from junior forward Loryn Jordon.

The final goal of the match came from Buckeyes senior forward Cameryn Forgash off an assist from Webster and freshman back Philippa Schipper with just six minutes remaining in the contest.

The Buckeyes held on the rest of the fourth quarter to clinch a 5-0 victory, outshooting the Raiders 18-4 throughout the duration of the match.

Game two at Syracuse

The Buckeyes continued their trip to New York with a match against the No. 10 Syracuse Orange (2-1) Sunday.

Ohio State struck quickly in the first quarter, with junior back Katie Fichtner scoring in the opening moments off an assist from Webster and senior midfielder Claudia Thomas.

The first quarter would see another Buckeyes goal by Bough, thanks to an assist by junior forward Riley Hudson to achieve a 2-0 lead.

Just two minutes into the second quarter, Ohio State found the back of the net again during a penalty stroke goal at the hands of Webster. Despite the Orange outshooting the Buckeyes 4-1, Webster’s goal would be the only score of the second quarter.

After putting up three goals before halftime, the Buckeyes held their lead over the Orange and never looked back.

Within two minutes of the second half’s start, the Buckeyes fired in two more goals, the first of which was from Forgash — assisted by Bough — and the second being a solo goal by Brost.

The Buckeyes maintained their five-goal lead over the Orange for the remainder of the match, securing Danson’s second shutout in two days and a 5-0 blowout victory for Ohio State.

Looking forward, the Buckeyes will travel to Virginia for another set of away games versus the Richmond Spiders in Richmond, Virginia Friday and the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk, Virginia Sunday.