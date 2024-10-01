The Buckeye’s 18-year-old star wide receiver has earned the first honor of his collegiate career.

Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week after his two-touchdown performance Saturday against Michigan State, according to the Big Ten’s website.

In his fourth-ever collegiate game — and first Big Ten contest — Smith found the endzone twice, once through the air and once on the ground. He recorded five receptions for 83 yards, in addition to one carry for 19 yards.

Smith also reeled in a pair of one-handed catches late in the second quarter, drawing gasps and awe from Spartan and Buckeye fans alike.

So far this season, Smith’s 91 receiving yards per game and 364 receiving yards overall have him ranked second and fifth in the Big Ten, respectively, according to a Monday press release from Ohio State Athletics.

Smith is off to an impressive start, having caught at least one touchdown in each of the Buckeyes’ first four games.

Smith — a Miami Gardens, Florida native — was also the No. 1 ranked player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.