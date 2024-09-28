Ohio State star senior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is available for the Buckeyes’ battle against Michigan State after missing last week’s contest against Marshall.

Whether Williams plays or not still remains a question mark. However, he will be active to return for Ohio State’s first Big Ten game against the Spartans.

There are no Buckeyes listed as questionable, but the following players are out.

Questionable:

N/A

Out:

Freshman running back Rashid Sesay

Freshman linebacker Zach Hayes

Senior wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Junior running back TC Caffey (out for season)