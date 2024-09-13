Tennis player Jack Anthrop celebrates on the court. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics

The Ohio State men’s tennis season officially kicks off Sept. 21, and Jack Anthrop is expected to lead the charge. 

The redshirt junior was ranked No. 9 in this year’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association — or ITA — preseason rankings for the Division I singles category, according to the ITA’s website.

Last season, Anthrop finished his season with a 41-6 overall singles record and a 26-2 dual singles record for the Buckeyes. His performances earned him a spot on the Singles All-American and All-Big Ten first-team in 2024, according to Ohio State Athletics’ website.

Anthrop — an Orlando, Florida native — originally committed to Ohio State in January 2022 as the No. 4 recruit in the class.

Last season, Anthrop concluded his redshirt sophomore campaign with a 41-6 singles record and a 15-3 doubles record, placing No. 6 overall in the NCAA All-Tournament Team for singles and No.3 overall for doubles. 

Anthrop dominated in-conference play last season, posting a 18-1 record in singles while going a perfect 7-0 in doubles. 

The first event of this season will take place Sept. 21, when the Buckeyes compete in the ITA All-American Championship. Even so, Ohio State’s first head-to-head matchup will not unfold until mid-January.