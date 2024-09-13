The Ohio State men’s tennis season officially kicks off Sept. 21, and Jack Anthrop is expected to lead the charge.

The redshirt junior was ranked No. 9 in this year’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association — or ITA — preseason rankings for the Division I singles category, according to the ITA’s website.

Last season, Anthrop finished his season with a 41-6 overall singles record and a 26-2 dual singles record for the Buckeyes. His performances earned him a spot on the Singles All-American and All-Big Ten first-team in 2024, according to Ohio State Athletics’ website.

Anthrop — an Orlando, Florida native — originally committed to Ohio State in January 2022 as the No. 4 recruit in the class.

Last season, Anthrop concluded his redshirt sophomore campaign with a 41-6 singles record and a 15-3 doubles record, placing No. 6 overall in the NCAA All-Tournament Team for singles and No.3 overall for doubles.

Anthrop dominated in-conference play last season, posting a 18-1 record in singles while going a perfect 7-0 in doubles.

The first event of this season will take place Sept. 21, when the Buckeyes compete in the ITA All-American Championship. Even so, Ohio State’s first head-to-head matchup will not unfold until mid-January.