Monday, Buckeyes will have the opportunity to learn more about Ohio State’s sports-related clubs at the university’s first-ever Sports Involvement Fair.

The event — which is co-hosted by the Sports and Society Initiative and the College of Arts and Science, also known as ASC, Career Success — will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in room 106 of the Journalism Building — located at 242 W. 18th Ave.

According to the ASC Career Success website, there will be 16 Ohio State sports-related organizations in attendance, including Ohio State Athletics, Ohio State E-Sports, Block O, Empower Sports at OSU, Athletics Communications, Scarlet & Gray Sports Radio and more.

Ryan Ruddy, associate director of the Sports and Society Initiative, said one of his goals for the event is to provide students with an opportunity to network.

“We have a lot of student boards and many of them will be present at this involvement fair,” Ruddy said. “What we’re trying to do is expand our network to other parts of the university that are interested in sports.”

Aaron Klein, assistant director of industry collections at ASC Career Success, said this event provides students with the opportunity to get involved in sports-related career pathways before graduating.

“If you truly want to work in sports, you have to get involved early,” Klein said. “You have to get those experiences. You have to start building that personal network of connections that you have. This involvement fair is meant to introduce students to those opportunities.”

Klein said he hopes the event will be beneficial to students from non-sports-related majors — namely communications and journalism — who are interested in working in the sports industry.

“This fair is meant to bring together all these academic units, student organizations [and] departments that can showcase what they have to offer for students who want to get involved in sports,” Klein said. “Ideally, by attending this involvement fair students are going to be able to see firsthand how they can get involved and really hit the ground running this fall semester.”

Klein said the event has already received positive feedback from student organizations that are registered to attend.

“We’ve already seen really positive students that were signing up for this,” Klein said. “We’re excited to see the event come to fruition.”

If all goes according to plan, Ruddy said he has high hopes for the event’s future.

“This is something we would like to continue to do and continue to do it every year,” Ruddy said. “I definitely see this getting bigger.”

For more information about the Sports Involvement Fair and to register, visit the ASC Career Success website.