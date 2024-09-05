On Aug. 22, Ohio State’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to increase university President Ted Carter Jr.’s base salary of $1.1 million by 3.5%, or $38,500.

During the meeting, the board also presented Carter with an “annual performance award” of $164,368, bringing his total yearly earnings to about $1.3 million. Carter’s raise situates him among the top ranks of Big Ten presidents, allowing him to surpass former university President Kristina Johnson, whose salary and bonuses summed up to $1.19 million in 2022, according to prior Lantern reporting.

As stated in a letter from the board to Carter, his 3.5% raise and award was given based on the pursuit of goals – including filling leadership roles – outlined by Carter and the board when he was appointed in January.

“Strong executive leadership and strategic vision are essential to Ohio State’s success,” John W. Ziegler, chair of the university Board of Trustees, said in the letter to Carter. “[W]e are pleased to have [Carter] as a strong partner in facing the constant demands of leading such a large and complex institution.”

In a response letter to the board, Carter asserted five of his top priorities, emphasizing his commitment “to making sure there is a culture of excellence in every corner of this university.”

Carter’s goals include connecting with the Ohio State community and key donors, filling empty leadership roles within the university, assessing the Ohio State leadership team, assessing the overall well-being of the enterprise and its initiatives and enhancing academic excellence.

Commitment to these five priorities ultimately led the board to increase Carter’s salary and grant him the performance award, according to the letter from the board.

“[Carter] will receive a 3.5% adjustment to [his] base salary in the amount of $38,500,” Zeiger said in the letter. “In recognition of [Carter’s] dedication to integrating into and leading the Ohio State community, [Carter] will receive an annual performance award of $164,368 for FY24, which has been pro-rated based on [Carter’s] start date.”

The board approved this contractual compensation as defined under Ohio State’s Annual Merit Compensation Process, a yearly summer process that “determines salary increases, implements the change in university systems and notifies faculty and staff.”