After six games, the Ohio State women’s soccer team has finally fallen.

The No.17 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1-1) finished the second of their three away games with a 1-0 loss to the No. 13 Auburn Tigers (7-0-0), relinquishing their undefeated record Sunday afternoon in Auburn, Alabama. The first half was rather quiet for Ohio State, with a stifling Auburn defense precluding the Buckeyes from taking a single shot.

The Tiger offense pressured Ohio State throughout the first half, firing off eight shots on Buckeyes junior goalkeeper Molly Prichard, but could still not get on the scoreboard.

After 48 scoreless minutes, a yellow card on Buckeyes freshman defender/midfielder Jacinda Bonham gave Auburn a free kick just outside the box.

On the set piece, Tigers sophomore forward Olivia Woodson scored a top-corner goal off an assist from graduate midfielder/forward Becky Contreras.

Despite holding the Tigers to only six shots in the second half, the Buckeyes — who racked up eight shots on goal — could not score and recorded their first loss of the season.

Ohio State will begin Big Ten play against Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, traveling to Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.