After a 1-0 loss to Auburn Sunday, the Buckeyes rebounded.

On the back of two goals from senior forward Kailyn Dudukovich, No. 20 Ohio State (6-1-1, 1-0-0 Big Ten) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 3-0 win over the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1-1, 0-1-0 Big Ten).

In the 28th minute, Dudukovich scored off an assist by sophomore forward/midfielder Amanda Schlueter.

Sophomore defender/midfielder Ava Bramblet got a head on a corner kick from junior midfielder Ella Giannola that Schlueter finished for a goal in the 37th minute.

The Buckeyes held on to their lead in the first half’s final minutes, maintaining a two-goal advantage against the Hoosiers.

Dudukovich netted her second goal of the night via a penalty kick in the 87th minute, putting her at eight goals for the season, tying her for most in the Big Ten.

With 19 shots — 12 being on goal — the Buckeyes dominated offensively in their first Big Ten matchup of the season.

Ohio State will return to the pitch Sunday at noon, as the Buckeyes will take on Brown University at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.