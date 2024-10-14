In a game where the Buckeyes outshot Kent State 17-1, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 2-1 Big Ten) blanked the Golden Flashes (3-10, 2-2 MAC) 3-0 Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field.

The game began with a swift goal from Ohio State junior forward Olivia Wallace — assisted by junior forward Lindsey Roberts — just minutes into the match.

Wallace said the goal was pivotal in building momentum for the rest of the game.

“We always say ‘[In the] first two minutes, or first quarter, get something in the back of the cage,’ and I was definitely super excited to get that rolling,” Wallace said. “I think it just turns all the forwards and midfielders on to really keep pushing.”

Quickly into the second quarter, the Buckeyes found the back of the net once again with a solo goal by senior forward Hallie Brost, which put Ohio State up 2-0.

At the end of the second quarter, the Buckeyes outshot the Golden Flashes 5-0.

Ohio State head coach Jarred Martin highlighted his team’s ability to dominate time of possession.

“I think we actually did a great job on offense of just possessing the ball better, so they didn’t have the ball a lot to begin with,” Martin said. “I also thought our reaction, if we ever lost the ball, our ability to get under and kind of counter-attack on defense, I thought was great.”

After a scoreless third, the Buckeyes increased their lead by one following a goal by freshman forward Sienna Golden with just five minutes remaining. This strike finalized Ohio State’s win at 3-0.

The Buckeyes will hit the road for an away stint starting Friday, with a Maryland match versus the Terrapins set for 5 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on Big Ten+.