Makenna Webster came through for the Buckeyes once again.

No. 3 Ohio State (12-1, 3-1 Big Ten) took down No.8 Maryland (9-4, 4-2 Big Ten) in a contest that didn’t see a goal until midway though the fourth quarter. After each team got on the scoreboard, Webster—a graduate forward— clinched the victory for the Buckeyes on a goal with just 29 seconds left.

Despite eight shots taken by the Terrapins in the first quarter, senior goalkeeper Abby Danson and the Buckeyes defense held strong with six saves.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins continued their defensive dominance through the second and third quarters as the teams combined for just six shots and no goals.

The first score of the match came halfway through the fourth quarter after a penalty corner score by junior back Katie Fichtner. Senior midfielder Claudia Thomas and senior back Erin Little assisted her on the goal.

However, the Terrapins wouldn’t be rattled for long as Maryland freshman midfielder Annemijn Klijnhout scored merely seconds after the Buckeye goal, making the score 1-1 late in the fourth.

Although the Terrapins answered quickly, the Buckeyes were not done yet.

With just 29 seconds remaining in the game, the Buckeyes clinched victory on a penalty corner shot scored by Webster marking her 13th goal of the season.

The Buckeyes will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a battle versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 12 p.m. Sunday at Bauer Track and Field Complex. The game will be available for streaming on Big Ten +.