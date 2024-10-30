The Silver Bullets had to show up in the biggest moment for the Buckeyes to emerge victorious over the Cornhuskers.

In No. 4 Ohio State’s Saturday matchup against Nebraska, it took a near-Herculean effort by the Buckeyes’ defense to pull the team out of multiple dangerous situations, avoiding a potential loss from the Cornhuskers.

In Ohio State’s previous contest and loss against the then-No. 3 Oregon Ducks Oct. 12, the Buckeyes recorded a disappointing two tackles for loss and no sacks.

Luckily, the Buckeyes displayed the defensive performance they needed against the Cornhuskers — racking up a whopping 13 tackles for loss and three sacks — to account for a sputtering second-half offense.

The Buckeyes also forced three field goals deep in their own territory and stopped the Cornhuskers on a crucial fourth-and-two near the goal line in what could’ve been a Nebraska go-ahead touchdown.

Graduate quarterback Will Howard gave credit to his defense for coming up huge in multiple moments, subsequently giving his team a late chance with key stops.

“I think our defense did an unbelievable job of getting some stops, making some really big plays in the fourth quarter and giving us a chance to go down there, put that last one in and give us the lead,” Howard said.

Despite an elite performance by the defense, Howard and the Buckeye offense didn’t have the success many pundits had predicted.

Ohio State’s rushing attack produced its worst performance of the year, accumulating just 64 yards on 31 attempts for an average of 2.1 yards per carry.

And though the Buckeyes’ passing attack was solid, Howard threw an interception that was returned to Ohio State’s 7-yard line. In what could’ve been a disaster, the defense prevented turmoil, as the Buckeyes held strong for the goal line stand.

Ohio State was also one-for-10 on third down conversions — a factor that halted momentum on multiple Buckeye drives. Head coach Ryan Day said his offense must address the third down struggles, as it was visibly frustrated against Nebraska.

He also said he wants his Buckeyes’ offense to play like it has in the past, while also hoping his defense can continue to dominate.

“If we can get the offense the way it was playing [like] it has in the past, combined with the way we played on defense this past week, then that’s what we’re looking for in this game,” Day said.

Ohio State will travel to Happy Valley for a top-four match against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium.