Quarterback Will Howard and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka were both among the nation’s best performers last weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Egbuka was named the Big Ten’s co-Offensive Player of the Week, and Howard earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list in week six, according to Ohio State Athletics’ website.

Egbuka — a graduate player and Steilacoom, Washington native — caught a career-high three touchdown passes against Iowa, helping lead the Buckeyes to a 35-7 victory. He also reeled in nine passes from Howard, tying his career high for catches in a single game.

Egbuka currently sits at third in receiving yards among his Big Ten counterparts, averaging 86.6 per game.

Despite throwing an interception in the first half, Howard led the Buckeye offense to 28 unanswered points in the second half.

In Howard’s 25 attempts Saturday, the graduate quarterback completed all but four passes, accumulating 209 pass yards and five total touchdowns — four passing and one rushing score.

Looking ahead, the Buckeyes will need all of that production — and perhaps even more — this weekend.

No. 2 Ohio State will face its toughest opponent to date in a top-three matchup in Eugene, Oregon against the No. 3 Ducks Saturday at 7:30 p.m.