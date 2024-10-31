It’s safe to say Saturday’s noon top-four showdown in Happy Valley, which will see No. 4 Ohio State battle No. 3 Penn State, has pretty high stakes.

ESPN’s College Gameday and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will both visit University Park, Pennsylvania, for the game.

It’s more than just another game on Ohio State’s schedule. After falling to Oregon 32-31 Oct. 12, the Buckeyes are playing for a chance to compete at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis come Dec. 7.

“This game has been circled on our schedule,” Day said. “We know what’s at stake here.”

It’s going to be an extra special game for Ohio State graduate quarterback Will Howard, who was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, as a fan of the Nittany Lions. Growing up, his ultimate dream was to play for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions had no interest in fulfilling that vision.

“I wanted to go there my whole life; they didn’t think I was good enough,” Howard said Saturday following the Nebraska game. “I guess we’ll see next week if I was.”

In the Buckeyes’ last game against Nebraska, during which the defense bailed out the offense en route to a 21-17 win, Day said he’s looking for both sides to play complimentary football this weekend.

“The defense has got a lot of confidence coming off of last week, the way that they played in creating tackles for a loss and winning the game in the fourth quarter,” Day said. “I thought they were flying around. If we can get the offense playing the way it has in the past, combined with the way we played on defense this past week, that’s what we’re looking for.”

But it won’t come easy, and the match’s first wrinkle is already apparent.

On Monday, Penn State head coach James Franklin said starting quarterback Drew Allar could be a game-time decision, as he suffered a left leg injury in Penn State’s last game against Wisconsin.

Day said the Buckeyes will be prepared for both Allar and his backup, Beau Pribula.

“They both bring different things to the table, but both are very effective at what they do,” Day said. “We’ll go on what we’ve seen and what’s on the film, but we have to know who’s in the game.”

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said having to prepare for a quarterback who can inflict drastic damage on the Buckeyes’ defense with his legs changes the game plan. But, he also mentioned tight end Tyler Warren as a player that Ohio State must focus on slowing down.

“[Warren], he’s another guy you never know where he’s gonna be and the things he’s gonna do,” Knowles said. “You always have to be aware of where he’s at.”

One main concern for the Buckeyes is their offensive line. Day has yet to name a starting left tackle, even as the Buckeyes prepare to contain Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter is widely known as one of the country’s best defenders, and Day said it will be challenging to slow him — and the rest of the Penn State defensive line — down.

“You certainly got to know where [No.] 11 is on the field; he’s dynamic as a player,” Day said. “Whether it’s run game, pass game, you really gotta do a good job with him.”

Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly compared Carter to Dallas Cowboys star and perennial NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons, who also played football at Penn State from 2018-20.

“You probably see that athleticism usually in a defensive lineman, that you get from him,” Kelly said. “Even trying to replicate that in practice, do you have somebody that fast? If you do, he’s probably not the same size as him. It’s that size, speed combination and his ability to really get off on the snap [that’s] gonna make him difficult to handle.”

Kelly said these types of competitive games make Ohio State football worth playing.

“That’s why you play, and that’s why you came to school here, to play in games like this,” Kelly said. “But you came here to win games like this.”