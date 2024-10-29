Bruce Thornton has been named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list, dubbing him as one of the NCAA’s top-20 point guards to watch for ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The award is named after Cousy — a 2006 College Basketball Hall of Fame and 1971 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee — and annually honors the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

Thornton, a junior guard, led the Buckeyes in 2024 with 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors.

Prior to a season, 20 players are named to the award’s watch list, and in January, the list is halved. In late February, five finalists are announced, and just a month later, Cousy and the award’s committee chose the winner.

Thornton joins four other Big Ten guards in Purdue junior Braden Smith, Indiana redshirt sophomore Myles Rice, Penn State graduate Ace Baldwin Jr. and Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper.

Ohio State will open its season at 10 p.m. Nov. 4 against Texas during the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas.