Last season, the Buckeyes lost their first ten conference matchups — this year, they’ve won their first two.

Ohio State (3-0-1, 2-0-0 Big Ten) defeated Wisconsin (1-3-0, 0-2-0 Big Ten) 2-1 in both of its games this weekend. The Buckeyes have won six of their last seven meetings with the Badgers dating back to last season.

Game 1

In Friday’s match, the Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin 2-1 in overtime as sophomore forward Max Montes netted his third and fourth goals of the season.

Both teams found the back of the net in the opening period, as graduate forward Ryland Mosley got the Badgers on the board first with a power-play goal four minutes into the opening frame.

The Buckeyes answered back, however, as Montes scored his first goal of the night with 13 seconds left in the first period to tie the match 1-1.

Both teams remained scoreless throughout the second and third periods, which sent the conference-opening matchup to overtime.

In the extra period’s final minute, Montes logged his second goal of the match with 17 seconds left to put the Buckeyes on top 2-1.

Despite being outshot 5-2, Ohio State senior goalie Logan Terness stood firm between the poles, blocking three shots in the frame.

Game 2

On Saturday, the Buckeyes secured a 2-1 wire-to-wire win over the Badgers.

The first strike for Ohio State came just 21 seconds into the opening period, as sophomore forward Riley Thompson knocked his second goal of the season into the net to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead.

Goalie Kristopher Eberly came up big for the Buckeyes in the second period, as Ohio State was outshot 11-2 in the frame, with the sophomore goaltender collecting 11 saves.

The deciding blow for Ohio State would come just over a minute into the third period, as Montes scored his third goal of the weekend and fifth of the season, putting Ohio State ahead 2-0.

Seven minutes later, Wisconsin would answer back as sophomore forward Quinn Finley slapped his third goal of the season into the net, bringing the Badgers back within one.

The last 12 minutes were scoreless, as Eberly garnered six saves to preserve the Buckeyes’ 2-1 lead to the final horn.

The Buckeyes will be back in action this Friday at the Schottenstein Center when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (3-1-0, 0-0-0 CCHA). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.