The Buckeye women’s basketball squad’s out-of-conference schedule has officially been announced.

Ohio State’s non-conference schedule will feature six home games, two away games and two separate tournaments at neutral sites.

The Buckeyes will open their season with back-to-back home games against Cleveland State Nov. 5 and Charlotte Nov. 12.

Ohio State will then hit the road for two away contests, with a matchup against Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee Nov. 17 and a trip to Athens to face in-state rival Ohio University Nov. 20.

A Nov. 24 matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons will precede the Buckeyes’ trip to the Daytona Beach Classic in Daytona Beach, Florida. The classic will feature games against Old Dominion Nov. 28 and Utah State Nov. 29.

The Buckeyes will finish out their non-conference schedule with three straight December home games against Ball State on the 10th, Youngstown State on the 14th and Grand Valley State on the 17th.

On Dec. 20, Ohio State will participate in the first game of a doubleheader against Stanford in the Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Classic at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. A battle between UCLA and Creighton will mark the doubleheader’s second matchup.

The Buckeyes will then open their Big Ten conference schedule Dec. 29 in Piscataway, New Jersey against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.