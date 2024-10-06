The Buckeyes got back over .500 with a weekend sweep against the Saints.

The No. 5 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team (4-2-0, 2-2-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) defeated No. 8 St. Lawrence University (1-2) twice during their weekend matchup.

Game 1

After two strong wins last week against Bemidji State, outscoring them 11-2, the Buckeyes went on the road again to upstate New York to face St. Lawrence.

Ohio State needed an extra seven seconds to secure the win Friday night in overtime, winning 3-2 on a goal from graduate forward Jenna Buglioni.

Graduate goaltender Amanda Thiele started in the net for the Buckeyes — her third start of the season — making 12 saves. Junior goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordström got the nod for the Saints, her second start of the year.

St. Lawrence opened the scoring in the first period with a goal at 11:59 by graduate forward Sarah Thompson, her first of the season.

Buglioni countered with a goal assisted by graduate forward Maddi Wheeler four minutes later to tie it back up.

The lone goal in the second period came from the Saints, with senior forward Abby Hustler netting her first of the season to give her squad a 2-1 lead.

However, the rest of the game was all Buckeyes.

Eleven minutes into the third period, sophomore forward Jocelyn Amos tied the game with her third goal of the season on a shot that barely crossed the goal line through Nordström’s legs.

Following a scoreless conclusion to the game, the Buckeyes and Saints found themselves deadlocked at two apiece heading into overtime.

It only took seven seconds for Buglioni to finish off the Saints with her second goal of the game, giving the Buckeyes the win in extra time. She was assisted by graduate forward Makenna Webster.

The 3-2 victory saw Buglioni net her third goal of the season and tally her first multi-score game of the year. The win also marked Thiele’s second win in goal this season.

Game 2

Less than 24 hours later, the Buckeyes were back at it with their second match-up against the Saints.

Goals by five different Buckeyes helped Ohio State claim another close victory Saturday afternoon, defeating St. Lawrence 5-3.

Ohio State junior goaltender Hailey MacLeod started in her third game of the season and faced 21 shots after being named the WCHA goaltender of the week for her shutout against Bemidji State.

Nordström was in goal for St. Lawrence once again. The junior goalie has yet to miss a game for the Saints, starting in all three of their games this season.

The Buckeyes opened the scoring three minutes into the first period. Graduate defender Riley Brengman put in her first goal of the season off an assist by senior defender Emily Zumwinkle and Amos.

The Saints countered with a goal at 12:40 in the opening period by senior forward Taylor Lum, who scored off an assist by graduate defender Claire Tyo and freshman defender Alexia Côté.

The Buckeyes would dominate the final five minutes of the first period.

Graduate forward Kiara Zanon put the puck in on a breakaway at 16:23, assisted by freshman defender Grace McCoshen.

Just over a minute later, sophomore forward Joy Dunne put the Buckeyes up 3-1, with an assist from freshman forward Josie St. Martin.

However, the second period was all Saints.

Graduate forward Aly McLeod scored an unassisted goal at 12:10 into the second period for her second of the season.

With five minutes left to play in the period, senior forward Sarah Marchand netted her first goal of the season to tie the match at 3-3.

The second period ended deadlocked at three goals each.

Buglioni came in clutch again with an unassisted go-ahead goal at 8:22 into the third, her third goal of the series and second straight game with the eventual game-winner.

Amos closed out the game with 35 seconds left, putting Ohio State up 5-3 with an empty-net goal assisted by Zanon.

The Buckeyes will head home this weekend to play two games against No. 2 Minnesota. Puck drop will be at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.