No. 8 seed Ohio State has no notable injuries ahead of its first-round playoff matchup with the No. 9 seed Tennessee Volunteers.

Rimington Trophy-winning center Seth McLaughlin and third-team All-Big Ten left tackle Josh Simmons remain out for the Buckeyes with season-ending injuries.

Quarterback Mason Maggs is the only new injury for Ohio State.

There are no Buckeyes listed as questionable, but the following players are out.

Quarterback Mason Maggs

Running back TC Caffey (out for season)

Center Seth McLaughlin (out for season)

Left tackle Josh Simmons (out for season)