In its Oct. 12 matchup against the Buckeyes, then-No. 3 Oregon narrowly edged out then-No. 2 Ohio State by one point at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks punished the Buckeyes offensively in the 32-31 victory, as Ohio State’s defense struggled to create pressure against quarterback Dillon Gabriel and keep Oregon in front of them.

Wednesday, No. 1 Oregon and No. 8 Ohio State will clash again. This time, the Buckeyes and the Ducks will compete in the Rose Bowl for an opportunity to be one step closer to earning a national championship.

Graduate linebacker Cody Simon said he and the Buckeye defense are determined to secure redemption against Oregon.

“We’re honored to have that second opportunity, but we know that we deserve [to be in the playoffs],” Simon said.

Simon, along with senior safety Lathan Ransom, was a member of the 2020-21 Ohio State roster that defeated Northwestern 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship. This Big Ten title victory made Simon and Ransom a part of the small group of Buckeyes who have earned postseason hardware at Ohio State.

Simon said he hopes to use his experience in big games to encourage and advise those who haven’t yet played in a bowl or championship game.

“I think the leadership on this team is unlike I’ve seen before,” Simon said. “Our guys are so close to each other, and we know what we have to do now to win it all.”



Ransom said despite the loss to Oregon earlier in the season, his mindset and message to his team hasn’t shifted.

“It’s important to, you know, not make the game bigger than it is,” Ransom said. “Then again, it’s another game that we know we get to play. Every game is almost like a championship game because you can’t lose at Ohio State.”

Ransom also expressed his excitement to face the Ducks’ high-flying offense once more.

“I think we’re just happy to be here in the playoffs and to play in the Rose Bowl, whether it was Oregon or whoever else we had to play,” Ransom said. “We’re excited to play their offense, and I can’t wait to play.”

Simon agreed with Ransom. While achieving payback against Oregon would be satisfying, he said the Buckeyes ultimately need to stay focused and avoid getting caught up in retribution.

“It isn’t really about revenge for us,” Simon said. “It’s about executing and doing our job.”