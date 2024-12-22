After a shocking and disappointing home loss to Michigan three weeks ago, one question swirled around the Buckeyes on the eve of their first-ever playoff game.

How does the team bounce back?

Ohio State answered that question Saturday, leaving no doubt that its hopes for a national championship are still alive and well.

The No. 8 Buckeyes scored 21 unanswered points to start the game on their way to a 42-17 thumping of No. 9 Tennessee Saturday night at Ohio Stadium, punching their ticket to the Rose Bowl for a rematch against Oregon in round two of the College Football Playoff.

Day said he’s proud of his team, particularly the seniors, for finishing out their final game in the ‘Shoe with such a triumphant win after losing in their regular season finale.

“I’m also proud of the way that they responded,” Day said. “I told the locker room that in life, you’re going to be defined by the way you handle adversity in life.”

It took just five plays for the Buckeyes to deliver an opening blow to the Volunteers, as quarterback Will Howard lobbed a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, giving Ohio State a 7-0 lead.

Howard said he believes Smith is the best receiver in the country and highlighted his top-tier ball skills and work ethic as contributing factors toward his ascent.

“He runs unbelievable routes, he’s smart, he works hard,” Howard said. “I mean, he’s just everything we would want.”

The lead doubled after a five-play drive ended with running back Quinshon Judkins’ 1-yard rush.

The Volunteers’ first-quarter woes continued when defensive end JT Tuimoloau sacked Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava for a 12-yard loss on the next drive, leading to a third down stop and punt.

Ohio State extended its lead to 21 points off a seven-play, 58-yard drive, capped by a 29-yard touchdown rush by running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Tennessee finally answered back just over midway through the second quarter.

Howard threw his only interception of the game from the 20-yard line when Tennessee defensive back Will Brooks picked off a pass in the back of the end zone that was intended for Smith.

Two 15-plus-yard completions from Iamaleava brought the Volunteers to the Buckeye 13-yard line, and a 36-yard field goal from Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert cut Ohio State’s lead to 18.

The Volunteers then forced an Ohio State three-and-out, building momentum toward a 16-play, 79-yard drive.

Tennessee finished the possession with a 2-yard Iamaleava touchdown rush, slicing the lead to 21-10 heading into the half-time break.

Whatever momentum the Volunteers carried out of the break was short-lived.

On Tennessee’s opening second-half drive, the Buckeyes prompted a punt — and on their next drive, Smith showed why he’s one of the most electrifying freshmen in college football.

Howard lobbed another pass to the back-left corner of the end zone toward Smith, who burnt Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy for a 22-yard grab that put Ohio State up 18.

With Smith’s 103 receiving yards, he became not only the 10th Buckeye receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, but also the first freshman to reach that feat.

Day said he understood the opening minutes of the second half were vital to breaking the game open, especially after Tennessee closed the gap just before the half.

“That’s why we knew coming out in the second half, we had to win the next four to five minutes,” Day said. “We did, and that really helped us.”

Following a stop and an ensuing Tennessee punt, Ohio State marched 81 yards down the field in just under two minutes. Judkins put the exclamation point on the drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush to put the Buckeyes up 35-10.

An incomplete pass from Iamaleava on fourth down forced a Volunteers turnover on downs, before Henderson capitalized on Ohio State’s strong field position with a 24-yard touchdown rush.

Following the second Henderson score, Howard left the game for backup quarterback Devin Brown. The starting quarterback finished with 311 passing yards, which was just six yards shy of tying his career high.

Howard said he was impressed with his offensive line’s performance against one of the top defensive lines in the country.

“They’re probably the second-best front we’ve seen all year,” Howard said. “For [the Buckeye offensive line] to come out and do what they did against those guys was huge.”

On the Volunteers’ last possession, Iamaleava got into the end zone for a two-yard rush before Buckeyes reserve quarterback Lincoln Kienholz ran out the final two minutes.